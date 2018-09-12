Historic Motorsport: Smith joins Escort party

Leading historic rally contender Rob Smith will be among the British entries for this weekend’s unique Escort Rally Special in Belgium.



The all-Escort rally will comprise four runs through a 20-mile stage based in the town of Couvin in the south of Belgium and has been organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Ford Escort Mk1. The final entry list includes an incredible 130 Escorts from across Europe.



'I liked the sound of the event and we’re just going to go and have some fun,' said Smith, who has only tackled one rally since Rally Isle of Man a year ago.



'The car has been sitting there prepped and ready to go. It’s been so busy at work and it’s hard to find an event that floats your boat. I can’t get enthusiastic about 45-mile events. Four runs over the same stage and service in the main square after each stage with a town full of people with a field full of Escorts. What could be better than that? For Escort fans and spectators it will be absolutely fantastic.'



Other notable entries include Osian Pryce, the ever-spectacular Frank Kelly, and period Escort driver Tim Brise in a car supplied by Pascal Regnier. Brise has recently returned to racing in Historic Formula Ford, but this will be his first rally for many years.



Following the cancellation of Rally Isle of Man, several British crews have switched their plans to go to Belgium, including Ben Friend, Simon Webster and Barry Stevenson-Wheeler.





More on historic motorsport...



Webster loses out









Historic rally contender Simon Webster says that the cancellation of Rally Isle of Man cost him the chance of a sporting fight with Paul Barrett for the MSA British Historic Rally Championship.



Webster and co-driver Jez Roger had resolved to attack over the final three events in a bid to take the title, but the loss of the Isle of Man double-header means that fellow Ford Escort Mk2 driver Barrett is uncatchable.



'It was very disappointing as we had set ourselves up to go all out on the last three rounds to try to beat Paul and given our recent pace we felt we had a chance. It was going to be a real challenge because he is so quick but we would have had a lot of fun trying,' said Webster. 'All of that has been taken away from us, which is very frustrating.'





GT40s head Spa pack





A titanic battle of the Ford GT40s is in prospect for Saturday’s Spa Classic Six Hour race when a remarkable entry of 114 cars includes 17 Ford GT40s.



Last year, GT40s took the top five places headed by Chris Ward and Andrew Smith, while in 2016 the GT40 of Jason Wright/Andy Wolfe and Michael Gans triumphed. The Wright team will bid to repeat its win this year.



However, they face huge opposition in a star-studded GT40 entry featuring Gordon Shedden, Eric van de Poele, Rob Huff, Darren Turner, Nick Padmore, Martin O’Connell and Martin Stretton.



Fresh from second place in the Kinrara Trophy at Goodwood](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts/news/goodwood-revival-most-expensive-race), Jon Minshaw and Phil Keen will rival the GT40s in their [Jaguar E-type.





Kankkunen heads back to Chester





Juha Kankkunen will be one of the stars at the Rally Forum at Chester Racecourse on Wednesday October 3 during the final build-up to Wales Rally GB.



The four-time World Rally Champion will take to the stage along with his former co-driver Nicky Grist for the sixth edition of the annual charity forum from Broughton-Bretton Motor Club. To date, the event has raised more than £30,000 for Air Ambulance.



Kankkunen won Rally GB](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts/news/video-fiesta-rally-zipwire-wales-rally-gb) three times and Chester was the scene of his first win with Lancia in 1987. It is also 25 years since [Kankkunen and Grist won the snow-bound 1993 event. Tickets, at £14 each, are available via 07777 659186.





