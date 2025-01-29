'It's a historic next step up.'
The first-ever homeless shelter in Medina County is tucked back along Walter Road, surrounded by critical community support services.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A former police detective in Kansas left five suicide letters before fatally shooting himself as he was about to stand trial last month over allegations that he sexually assaulted and terrorized vulnerable Black women for decades, investigators announced Tuesday.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former leader at a New Hampshire youth detention center who was convicted of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998 was sentenced Monday to 20 to 40 years in prison.
Luis Lopez-Martinez, 38, is being held on a $250,000 bond, authorities say
A federal judge in Washington has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new directive to halt payments of federal grants, loans and other assistance to an array of programs across the country. The White House had said the directive would not impact anyone receiving direct, individual assistance. Rep. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, reacts to the news on "Balance of Power."
Kansas is experiencing the largest tuberculosis outbreak in American history. Here's how to protect yourself, according to an infectious disease doctor.
The man has not yet been charged but could be soon, police say
The Trump administration has moved to stop the supply of lifesaving drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as medical supplies for newborn babies, in countries supported by USAID around the globe, a memo reviewed by Reuters showed. On Tuesday, contractors and partners who work with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) began receiving such memos to stop work immediately, sources said.
RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man was fatally shot by a deputy during a traffic stop just days after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump for a misdemeanor related to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.
A sinkhole the size of a large swimming pool swallowed a driver and his truck in Yashio City, Japan on Monday morning.
A judge said their crimes inflicted ‘terrible suffering’ on their young victims.
When Quebec City resident Philippe Vézina noticed the cedar planking around his eight-year-old pool was starting to rot, he contacted the manufacturer.But Trévi, a Quebec pool company, merely offered a discount on replacement parts, and that wasn't enough as far as Vézina was concerned. He joined a Facebook group with about 60 members, all complaining about the same problem."We started chatting about it and quickly realized the scale of the problem with Trévi," he said.Little did he know, he was
Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo's mom claimed to have paid someone $500 after receiving what she believed to be a ransom note
"I couldn't believe I lost my best friend and friend group over a man-boy who couldn't talk to a woman."
A friend of James Swift who was with him the night he was stabbed to death testified she was also stabbed and left for dead in a ditch.Colton Lischka and Ashtin Ritzand are charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 29, 2022, death of James Swift. They're also charged with theft and the attempted murder of Virginia Belhumeur.Belhumeur testified Monday as a Crown witness in the third week of Lischka and Ritzand's judge-alone trial at Court of King's Bench before Justice Michael Tochor.Belhumeu
NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — One of the two hit men who shot Ripudaman Singh Malik to death in Surrey, B.C., in 2022 has been handed a life sentence without parole for 20 years — but the victim's family still wants to know who hired the pair of young killers.
Two men and a woman were taken into custody following the incident at a Michigan home on Saturday, Jan. 25, according to police
With both sides entrenched in their positions, Canada Post management is blaming its problems on delivery staff leaving early. At the same time, its union says the Crown corporation's problems stem from its own financial management.Canada Post bosses and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) squared off in a downtown Ottawa hotel on Monday, the first day of hearings at the industrial inquiry commission convened by the labour minister.The commission is supposed to examine Canada Post's fina
Three people were arrested in connection with the shooting in Amarillo, Texas