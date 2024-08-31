Historic paddle steamers to meet on River Dart

Two historic paddle steamers are due to meet in Dartmouth for a special celebration.

The world's last sea-going paddle steamer, the Waverley, and the last coal-powered paddle steamer, Kingswear Castle, will be cruising together down River Dart later, event organisers said.

The Waverley, which was launched on the River Clyde in Scotland in 1946, is visiting the Dart as part of a series of sailings around the south coast.

Kingswear Castle, which operates on the Dart, has been in service for 100 years.

