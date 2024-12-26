Historic rights of way saved as Government scraps deadline to add them to maps

Historic rights of way have been saved for the public after the Government axed a deadline to add the routes to maps.

England has thousands of unrecorded rights of way which are well-used by walkers, cyclists and equestrians, but have never been officially recognised or protected.

The Government had asked members of the public to record these historic rights of way, with a cut-off date of 2031, after which no more were to be listed.

It meant that had the deadline stayed in place, thousands of the well-worn routes and paths could become overgrown and unwalkable or forgotten.

Now Baroness Hayman, an Environment minister, has announced that this 2031 deadline will be scrapped.

Local authorities had been struggling to record historic rights of way, which are estimated to stretch over 40,000 miles, in time for the cut-off date introduced by the last government.

Rural groups say extending the deadline indefinitely is “inflicting significant uncertainty on farmers” who may not be able to make plans for their land until the rights of way have been formally established.

Gavin Lane, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) deputy president, said: “This is a backward step and is the latest attack on the countryside and farmers.

“Campaigners have had decades to record rights of way, and the decision to scrap the 2031 cut-off date has been made without engaging with those who will be affected, inflicting significant uncertainty on farmers and land managers.

“The vast majority of landowners are keen to promote responsible access, and work in collaboration with Defra and campaigning groups to ensure people can continue to experience the benefits of the countryside in decades to come.

“This country already has an enormous amount of public access – with 140,000 miles of footpath and 3.5 million acres of public access land in England and Wales alone.”

Baroness Hayman said: “Our countryside and green spaces are a source of great national pride, but too many people across the country are left without access to the great outdoors.

“These well-trodden routes, many of which have been in place for hundreds of years, are a part of our shared heritage and it is critical that we bring forward these measures to protect their long-term future.

“This is only the beginning [of] our plans to increase access to our great countryside as part of a decade of national renewal.

“This Government will plant three new National Forests and create nine new National Rivers Walks for families to enjoy for the generations to come.”

Under the changes, local authorities will have the required time to assess whether paths meet the requirements to be added to the “definitive map”.

This is the legal record of public rights of way and was established by the Atlee government when they passed the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 75 years ago this month.

Once a right of way has been established, the relevant local authority will then be legally responsible for maintaining it along with the appropriate landowner.

This will ensure paths are maintained properly allowing more people to experience the benefits of spending time outdoors.

A spokesman for the Environment Department said: “These paths are some of the oldest inscriptions on our landscapes – a tangible record of people’s movements over the centuries, with many paths and roads we use today dating back hundreds or thousands of years.

“For many walkers, the knowledge that you’re on an ancient path trodden by generations of our ancestors is one of walking’s great pleasures.

“A healthy and thriving natural environment which everyone can access is a critical part of delivering long-term sustainable change across the country. Boosting access to nature will also help drive economic growth in rural communities.”

Marian Spain, chief executive of Natural England, said: “Our centuries-old network of walking and riding routes are a wonderful way for people to enjoy our beautiful countryside and wildlife.

“Access to the outdoors makes a huge contribution to the quality of our lives and our well-being, with ever growing evidence of how vital contact with nature is for our physical and mental health.

“Giving local authorities time to take proper account of the interests of all parties when considering these historical routes is vital if we are to add to that legacy and enable future generations to enjoy being outdoors.”

Ross Maloney, chief executive of the Ramblers, said: “The Government’s decision to end the threat to thousands of miles of historic rights of way in England is a fantastic step forward in making sure everyone can enjoy the benefits of walking in nature.

“Not only are these paths an integral part of our shared heritage, but they will also have a critical role to play in the future by helping people live healthier, happier lives.”