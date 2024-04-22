Donald Trump in court to face opening statements in historic hush-money trial

Donald Trump arrived at court in Manhattan on Monday morning for the start in earnest of his hush-money case, as he is set to become the first US president, present or former, to face opening statements in a criminal trial.

A jury of seven men and five women living in Manhattan will weigh whether Trump’s alleged efforts to conceal an affair with an adult star, which he feared would damage his 2016 election bid, were illicit. Trump was charged in the spring of 2023 with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The case, brought by the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, hinges on a $130,000 payment that Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, to keep her story under wraps. Bragg contends that Trump masked the true nature of the payment in business records by describing them as lawful legal expenses.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018, is expected to be one of the prosecution’s star witnesses. Trump has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels and insists payments to Cohen were above-board legal expenses.

The New York City case is just one of several criminal proceedings against Trump. He faces federal charges in relation to the January 6 insurrection, as well as his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. In Georgia, he faces state-level charges related to allegedly trying to subvert 2020 election results.

Trump is nonetheless poised to land the Republican presidential nomination this summer after easily defeating his party rivals.

The first week of Trump’s trial was punctuated by some comedic moments and, at one point, tragic chaos. Over four days of jury selection, Trump had to listen to his fellow New Yorkers talk about why they could not be fair jurors in his trial.

Many jurors were dismissed immediately, but several others quit even after being selected, citing the pressure they felt from participating. On Monday, as soon as Merchan took the bench he informed the court that one juror was having cold feet. “My understanding [is] that the juror was concerned about the media attention and wasn’t 100% sure they wanted to be here today,” he said. After speaking in the robing room, the juror elected to stay in the trial.

On Friday afternoon, right as the six alternate jurors were chosen, a man set himself on fire across from the 100 Centre Street courthouse. The man, who succumbed to his injuries, left behind pamphlets and an online screed in which he outlined numerous conspiracy theories that seemed to have little specifically to do with Trump.