A year after the historic UAW strike, autoworkers tell us how they're feeling
This weekend marks one year since the historic UAW Stand Up Strike. Last fall, thousands of workers across the United States for Ford, General Motors and Stellantis walked out of plants. Some workers were on the picket line for 40 days of fighting for what they believed was a fair contract. Those workers stood on the picket line, holding signs, until a deal was struck between the union and the Big Three that included a 25% raise, the restoration of Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) and much more.