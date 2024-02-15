Historically Black cemetery on track to become historic landmark
Memorial Park Cemetery is a historically Black cemetery in East Tampa. We’ve done several reports about the importance of this cemetery to people who have family buried there. Several members of the Belmont Heights community went to Tampa City Hall Thursday morning to show their support for making the Memorial Park Cemetery a local historical landmark. For Noreen Copeland-Miller, designating Memorial Park Cemetery is personal. "Yes, I have 15 of my family members there," said Copeland-Miller.