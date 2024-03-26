The history of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge

A container ship lost power early Tuesday, crashing into Baltimore's historic Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to snap and plug into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers are searching for survivors -- including six construction workers who were believed to be on the bridge when it collapsed. Federal Highway Administration records show the bridge was last inspected in May 2021, when inspectors rated it in fair condition overall at a rating of six (satisfactory) out of nine on three parameters. These inspections are supposed to occur every 24 months.