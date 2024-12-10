A history of the City of Cleveland's rapidly shrinking city council
Lost in the historic 2008 election of President Barack Obama was the series of charter amendments on the ballot that day that Cleveland voters were asked to approve.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A week after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, Elon Musk said his political action committee would “play a significant role in primaries.”
President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, calling him a "governor" and referring to Canada as a "great state" — another suggestion by the incoming president that this country should be part of the United States.Trump apparently joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during his dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last month. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump said that if the U.S. is going to run up lopsided trade deficits with Canada, it m
Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.
The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.
A woman is dead after police in Georgia received an email from a Russian IP address claiming the sender had left a pipe bomb in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox. A police officer with the bomb squad who was driving to meet his colleagues at headquarters hit another car, killing its driver, the Rome Police Department said in a press release. “I’m heartsick right now,” Greene wrote in a post on X.
I'm sure the forgotten men and women of MAGA are thrilled to know Trump is stocking his administration with elite billionaires.
So much for America First!
President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.
Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump’s third child, Eric, announced her resignation as co-chair of the Republican National Committee Sunday night—prompting a new round of speculation over her political future. The 42-year-old posted on X Sunday night that “serving as the @GOP co-chair throughout the course of the most consequential election in American history has truly been the honor of my life.” The news was initially reported by the Associated Press, which noted the former television producer
The former New York City mayor could be hit with an ‘arsenal of sanctions’ for his statements
On Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart slammed President-elect Donald Trump for releasing a fragrance ad featuring First Lady Jill Biden. “Trump was apparently traveling with his predecessor’s wife, attending the opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral with Jill Biden,” Stewart said. “It was a rare moment of conciliation. One that would have …
Pope Francis spoke about the situation on Sunday. His prayer was closely followed by the release of a series of open letters on Monday from leaders including Branson, Sheryl Sandberg and others
Russian warships could be seen at a naval facility in Tartus earlier this month, but on Monday, they were gone.
The former-and-future president didn't elaborate on who he thought should get a monument, so people on social media made their own nominations.
The leader of the national organization representing Inuit says the Conservative leader trivialized Inuit and everyone who lives in the Arctic with a "Santa Claus" social media quip criticizing Ottawa's plans to appoint an Arctic ambassador.In a post published online over the weekend, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre questioned the usefulness of the diplomatic post."Arctic ambassador? To do diplomacy with who? Santa Claus🎅?" Poilievre posted.Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanata
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has promised to end birthright citizenship as soon as he gets into office to make good on campaign promises aiming to restrict immigration and redefining what it means to be American.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A state attorney in Florida told his staff he can't legally help his elected replacement take over his seat because Gov. Ron DeSantis had already suspended the Democrat from the office, according to an internal email obtained by The Associated Press.
Members of the special committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol are hitting back at President-elect Trump after he called for their imprisonment, saying the criminal conduct surrounding the rampage was committed by Trump and his supporters, not those who probed the tragedy afterward. The lawmakers on the now-defunct panel,…
A supercut of the president-elect’s pre-election vow hasn’t aged well.
Manhattan prosecutors urged a criminal court against throwing out President-elect Donald Trump's 34 felony convictions in light of his election.