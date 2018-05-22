History of Football: The Photographer

UNTOLD stories from World Cup history have been revealed in a series of incredible photos that include a rare moment from England’s 1990 knockout match against Belgium. Award-winning football photojournalist, Mark Leech, has been capturing the stories behind iconic football moments for decades, and has now revealed some of his favourite hidden World Cup tales in a series of never-printed shots. Mark’s incredible story is being featured in a new series of digital films called ‘Everything But The Game’, set to air on the History Channel ahead of the 2018 Russia World Cup. The 61-year-old photographer, who started shooting at just 16, has archives full of unseen images from World Cup tournaments of the past, and has now spoken about his favourite shots. Mark’s story will feature in The History of Football global TV event, airing on History (excluding USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand), from May 28th-10th June 2018).