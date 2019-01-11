The History of Ford's Explorer, from the 1990s to Today

Place Ford’s Explorer up there with Jeep's Grand Cherokee for helping to start the modern SUV craze in the early 1990s. Essentially station wagons but with four-wheel drive and far less stigma-remember, in the early '90s, wagons were about as cool as minivans are today-sport-utility vehicles like the Explorer captured the American public's imagination and have refused to let go even today. With Ford having just unveiled its latest Explorer, it's the perfect opportunity to look back through the best-selling model's history, from 1990 to today.