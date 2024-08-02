History-making Kamala Harris says she’s ‘honored’ to clinch presidential nomination

Kamala Harris has officially received a majority of Democratic delegates to clinch the party’s presidential nomination, making history as the first Black woman and Asian American to lead a major political party.

The vice president reached the requisite 2,350 delegate votes on Friday afternoon during a virtual roll call vote ahead of this month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, according to DNC chair Jaime Harrison.

“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States and I will tell you, the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders, and our staff has been pivotal to making this moment possible,” Harris said on the call.

Harris moved quickly to secure key endorsements and delegate pledges within days of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential campaign, which rocketed Harris to the top of the ticket. Biden, former Democratic presidents, party officials, lawmakers and scores of Democratic voters embraced her candidacy while she earned record-breaking donations to campaigns supporting her run.

She will formally accept the nomination at the nominating convention, officially kicking off a campaign against Republican rival Donald Trump.

This is a developing story