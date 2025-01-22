'History in the Making': Snow Falls on Alabama Beach

Snow covered the sand at Orange Beach in Alabama on Tuesday, January 21, in scenes described as “history in the making”.

This video shared to X by the City of Orange Beach shows the popular water sports hub barely recognisable as snow continued to fall. “Snow on the beach in Orange Beach, Alabama! History in the making,” City of Orange Beach said.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme cold warning for Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday 10am.

It warned of dangerously cold wind chills in parts of south central and south-west Alabama and urged residents to dress in layers if outside and keep pets indoors as much as possible. Credit: City of Orange Beach via Storyful