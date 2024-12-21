History Teacher, 46, Praises 2 Students Who Saved His Life After Suffering Cardiac Arrest: 'It’s Really Humbling'

A history teacher is recovering after being saved by his students following a health ordeal at school.

Adam Compton suffered a cardiac arrest at a skate club he sponsors with his students at MacArthur High School in San Antonio, Texas, on Nov. 7, according to Cleveland 19 News.

Per the outlet, Compton, 46, started feeling “out of it” as he took part in skating with the students, before he passed out.

Student Aidan Anthony-Gonzalez told KSAT 12 that he and classmate Steven Amaro “ran for the AED [automated external defibrillator]" while 911 was called. Other students, meanwhile, found school athletics trainer Amanda Boyd to help revive Compton, the outlet said.

Amaro, a high school senior, was ADR-CPR certified just a couple of weeks before the scary ordeal, according to KSAT 12.

“I opened everything up, put the pads on him, and that’s when the paramedics came and I let them take over,” the teen told the outlet. “I never thought I would have to do it in person because it’s something you don’t expect. And it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing that should never happen to anyone.”

Boyd told Cleveland 19 News of the incident, “I turned [Compton] over and looked for a pulse, and I couldn’t find any, and from there I knew he needed CPR.”

Amaro told the outlet that Boyd administered the shock that "revived” Compton. EMS then arrived shortly after, and the educator was placed in the intensive care unit.

Speaking with KSAT 12, Compton recalled, "I asked one of the students next to me, ‘How long have I been out?’ They said, ‘A couple of minutes.’ Then nothing after that. From there, I woke up in the hospital."

He has since been discharged from hospital and has returned to school. “I’m still processing how slim the chances were. It’s really humbling,” Compton told Cleveland 19 News.

And while the teacher has not yet returned to skating, he told KSAT 12 he hopes to be back soon.

“We had Thanksgiving not long after that, and I think the thing that I kept experiencing not long after that over that holiday was looking at my wife and kids and just thinking, ‘I almost didn’t have this,’ ” Compton said.



