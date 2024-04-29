A history of violence: Haiti's revolution, collapse and descent into anarchy

The recent collapse of law and order in Haiti follows two centuries of colonial misrule. RFI looks at the cycle of corruption, desperation and authoritarian rule that have shaped the history of the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.

At the core of Haiti's struggle lie predatory interventions by powerful nations, principally France and the United States.

Speaking recently to RFI, Haitian author, playwright and former politician Gary Victor said that the international community is making the same mistakes in 2024 as it has done in the past.

"I wonder how – after all the time spent in Haiti – the international community doesn't understand what's going on,” Victor said.

“When we talk about a foreign force for Haiti … first of all, there has to be political will within the country to resolve the security issues. That’s why [previous UN missions] totally failed in Haiti, because the force was co-opted by corruption and delinquency in Haiti."

The cost of revolution

Haiti's present turmoil traces its genesis back to the colony of Saint Domingue – ruled by France in the 17th and 18th centuries – where the exploitation of African slaves fuelled a trade in coffee and sugar.

