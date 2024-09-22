Hit-and-run driver who fled to Pakistan after killing cyclist caught sneaking back into UK

Footage of the moment Andell Goulbourne was hit by Kashif Khan in 2020 - West Midlands Police/SWNS

A driver fled Britain after killing a cyclist in a hit-and-run and moved to Pakistan where he got married, fathered two children and worked as a taxi driver.

Harrowing CCTV footage shows Andell Goulbourne, 59, being flung 100ft through the air after being mowed down by Kashif Khan in Saltley, Birmingham.

The father-of-three was struck by the grey BMW M135i which was coming in the opposite direction on Washwood Heath Road at around twice the 30 mph speed limit at 11pm on July 30, 2020.

Mr Goulbourne was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. Meanwhile while Khan had “slipped” away.

An investigation found that the driver was doing 61 to 64 mph at the time of the crash.

Andel Goulbourne was ‘treasured’ by his family - West Midlands Police/SWNS

Within 20 hours Khan had bought a one-way flight to Dubai and then went on to Pakistan, where he remained on the run for four years. During that time he started a new life, getting married and having children and even working as a taxi driver.

Crimestoppers later issued an appeal with a £5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Detectives established Khan had been driving the car using fingerprints from a drinks can in the vehicle and a receipt.

Mr Goulbourne’s family previously released footage showing how he was sent flying along the street by the impact of the crash.

Kashif Khan flew out to Dubai four hours after the crash - West Midlands Police/SWNS

Khan, 28, of Erdington, Birmingham, was arrested when he returned to the UK on July 2 2024. He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for six years at Birmingham Crown Court. He was also banned from driving for almost 13 years.

In victim statements read to the court, Mr Goulbourne’s family described how his death had left a “huge void in many people’s lives, especially ours”.

They said: “Our lives changed forever upon hearing the news that our dad had passed away, and losing such a significant loved one left us in total disbelief with feelings of unbearable grief.

“We will always feel the pain of losing someone so treasured as our dad. However, here we are today when despite our anguish we stand to be given some sort of justice and closure.”

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes of West Midlands Police said afterwards: “We can only hope that this sentence brings some comfort to Mr Goulbourne’s family.

“Mr Goulbourne was callously left in the road fatally injured by this driver, who was more concerned about trying to evade responsibility for his actions than try to help man he’d hit.

“He went so far as to leave the country within hours of this awful collision and remained away for years, but as soon as he tried to come back we were ready and able to bring him before the courts and see him admit the charge.”