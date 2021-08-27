'It hit us hard:' Life in lockdown for N. W. T communities hit hard by COVID-19

·3 min read

Tommy Kakfwi says walking through Fort Good Hope in the Northwest Territories is a bit like being in a graveyard.

The community of about 500 people has 89 cases of COVID-19, so one of every five or six residents is infected. It has been under a lockdown order since Aug. 15.

"It's quiet. Even the dogs are quiet," Kakfwi, the community's chief, told The Canadian Press.

The N.W.T. is dealing with its worst outbreak of COVID-19 to date. As of Thursday, there were 265 cases spread across 11 communities, most of them in the territory's Sahtu region in the northwest.

The Canadian Rangers, along with Canadian Red Cross nurses, were sent last week into communities with active cases to try to help contain the spread.

For the most part, Kakfwi said, people in Fort Good Hope are following public health orders thanks to what he calls a "COVID cop," a man who grew up in the community and who has been contracted to ensure people follow the rules.

"There's no nonsense about him. He speaks the dialect and he knows everybody."

However, as time goes on, it's starting to be difficult for residents not to be out on the land as they normally would this time of year, Kakfwi said.

"Because they're so nomadic, I don't know how much longer they can hold onto their calmness before they start getting itchy feet," he said.

Residents will soon need more supplies like food and diapers delivered.

"A lot of things we didn't think about are starting to surface now," Kakfwi said.

He also worries about people who are isolating and can't afford to take time away from work.

"How do they support their family and outstanding bills?"

And, because so many residents are isolating inside, they're also running out of data on their monthly internet packages, Kakfwi said.

The chief said he always expected COVID-19 to come to Fort Good Hope, but he never imagined it could be this bad.

"It hit us and it hit us hard."

Colville Lake, where half of the residents have COVID-19, is also under a lockdown order. As of Thursday, 76 out of its roughly 150 residents were infected.

Despite the high numbers, people are strictly following orders and Chief Wilbert Kochon expects things to calm down in the next couple of weeks.

"Our elders always say, once it gets through, it never comes back," he said.

Like Kakfwi, Kochon said he never expected COVID-19 to hit his community so hard.

"It's kind of a surprise. We knew something was coming, but we didn't know when."

He said the community has pulled together. Residents are taking food to people in isolation and, last week, two hunters caught two moose and some fish and delivered the food door to door.

"It's so much better than store-bought food," Kochon said.

Kochon's uncle, Gabe Kochon, died of COVID-19 earlier this week in Yellowknife's hospital. He was the first person in the territory to die from the virus. The Dene elder was 92.

"He was healthy when he left. It was very sad," Kochon said.

He said most of the community's positive cases are in people who are unvaccinated. The Sahtu region, which contains both Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the territory.

In Colville Lake, 29 per cent of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated. It's 64 per cent in Colville Lake.

"I think we're going to learn something from this and we're going to move forward," Kochon said. "We have to help one another."

On Wednesday, the N.W.T. extended lockdown orders in Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake until Sept. 4. Schools are not expected to open in either community until the order is lifted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2021.

___

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook-Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Emma Tranter, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • No charges in case of Montreal-area private care home where dozens died of COVID-19

    MONTREAL — A lawyer representing families of several residents of a Montreal-area long-term care home where dozens died of COVID-19 said the fight for justice isn't over, even as the prosecutor's office declined to charge the home's former owners. Patrick Martin-Menard was not involved in the criminal investigation, but he represents four families of deceased residents of Residence Herron at an ongoing coroner's inquest into the COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes, known as CHSLDs. "Today we

  • A city bus brings vaccines to hot spot areas with high COVID-19 case rates

    If some Windsor-Essex residents cannot get to a vaccination clinic, the vaccination clinic will come to them. That is the thinking behind a new pilot project. On Wednesday, a city bus packed with nurses, medical supplies and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines made stops across the city, offering vaccines to residents in certain areas in a pop-up style fashion. The project, called Destination Vaccination, was put together by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) and Transit Windsor in an effort to b

  • Several Ontario universities strengthening campus vaccination policies

    Several Ontario universities are strengthening their COVID-19 vaccine policies before classes begin next month following a recommendation from a group representing public health officers across the province. The University of Toronto and Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., announced Thursday that unvaccinated individuals without a valid medical or human rights exemption would not be able to access their campuses. They joined a growing number of universities, including Western University in Lon

  • US pledges more aid to earthquake victims in Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The United States pledged another $32 million in aid to the victims of Haiti’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake Thursday, as the country’s interim prime minister defended his government’s response. U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said the U.S. government had learned from the 2010 Haiti earthquake and said USAID was coordinating closely with the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. “This $32 million of funding will provide additiona

  • Alberta's alcohol-related liver disease hospitalization rates spiked during 1st COVID wave, study shows

    Hospitalization rates for alcohol-related liver diseases nearly doubled in Alberta during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as excessive drinking increased, a University of Calgary study shows — and the patients admitted were younger. The study compared data on all adult Alberta-based patients admitted to hospital between March 2020 and September 2020, to data on admissions between March 2018 and February 2020. It found that hospital admissions for alcoholic hepatitis in Alberta jumped fro

  • 'I saw doomsday', says Kabul airport blast survivor

    For one man, a former employee of an international development group with a U.S. special immigrant visa, the day began early. He joined thousands of people around the airport hoping to clear the gates and get onto one of the flights ferrying in and out in the final days of the airlift. He had been in the queue near the airport's Abbey Gate for around 10 hours when, at around 5 p.m., a powerful explosion went off.

  • Gaps in US wildfire smoke warning network leave many exposed

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Huge gaps between air quality sensors in the western U.S. have created blind spots in the warning system for wildfire smoke plumes sweeping North America this summer, amid growing concern over potential health impacts to millions of people exposed to the pollution. Government programs to alert the public when smoke pollution becomes unhealthy rely on about 950 permanent monitoring stations and dozens of mobile units that can be deployed around major fires. Those stations a

  • WDGPH providing third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals

    Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has started providing a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals most at risk of serious illness. The third doses of the COVID-19 vaccines was made available at the local health unit as of Monday (Aug. 23), and will be provided to those in eligible populations, including transplant recipients, patients with hematological cancers, recipients of an anti-CD20 agent, and residents living in high risk congregate settings. The timing of receiving

  • Texas GOP pushes ahead on voting bill with Democrats back

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans on Thursday pressed forward on a third try at passing new voting restrictions after Democrats returned from a 38-day walkout with little ability now to stop the bill from reaching Gov. Greg Abbott. A nearly 50-page bill was headed for early passage in the Texas House, where some but not all of the more than 50 Democrats who fled to Washington D.C. last month to temporarily block the legislation remained absent. With enough Democrats back to secure a quorum

  • Bureaucratic backlog leading to teacher shortage, Yukon Teachers Association says

    Many Yukon students are back in class but there's chaos behind the scenes, says the president of the territory's teachers union. Ted Hupe, president of the Yukon Teachers Association, said the cause is short-staffing at the education department's human resources branch. The result, Hupe said, is a delay in hiring new teachers and a shortage of substitutes. The ones who are being hired are getting verbal, instead of written offers, he added. "I had a teacher who was told, 'Oh, you're not going to

  • Toronto District School Board to require staff get vaccinated against COVID-19

    TORONTO — Ontario's largest school board will require its staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, going a step further than the province's current plan for education workers. Trustees for the Toronto District School Board supported the measure unanimously at a Wednesday-night meeting. "Trustees voted to have TDSB staff develop a procedure which would require all TDSB staff, trustees, and visitors to disclose and provide proof of vaccination status and to be fully vaccinated to help protect the

  • News bulletin 2021/08/26 19:48

    News bulletin 2021/08/26 19:48View on euronews

  • Nicaragua orders closure of 15 more NGOs

    MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s legislature ordered the closure of 15 more non-governmental organizations Thursday, bringing to 45 the number whose permits to operate in the country have been cancelled in the last month. The groups affected include the Mejía Godoy Foundation, linked tp popular folk singers Carlos and Luis Enrique Mejía Godoy. The singers have been in exile since mass demonstrations against President Daniel Ortega's regime in 2018 were brutally repressed. The country's legi

  • California looking to pay drug addicts to stay sober

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Frustrated by out-of-control increases in drug overdose deaths, California's leaders are trying something radical: They want the state to be the first to pay people to stay sober. The federal government has been doing it for years with military veterans and research shows it is one of the most effective ways to get people to stop using drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine, stimulants for which there are no pharmaceutical treatments available. It works like this: Peopl

  • Peru's Congress pushes Cabinet confirmation vote to Friday, extending uncertainty

    Peru's Congress on Thursday pushed back to Friday a key vote to confirm or reject a new leftist Cabinet nominated by President Pedro Castillo, extending the uncertainty in a country where conflicts between the executive and legislature loom large. Castillo, who took office just last month, is Peru's fifth president in five years due to those tensions, which included several impeachment proceedings against previous leaders. The vote of confidence is a key test for his fledging presidency https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/change-is-coming-perus-castillo-faces-divided-nation-after-election-battle-2021-07-20.

  • Ryerson University to change its name amid reckoning with history of residential schools

    Ryerson University's board of directors has voted to change the Toronto school's name over concerns about the man the institution is named for and his links to Canada's residential schools. In a post on the school's website Thursday, president and vice-chancellor Mohamed Lachemi announced the change is forthcoming as part of 22 recommendations made by the university's Standing Strong (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win) Task Force. Egerton Ryerson is considered one of the primary architects of the reside

  • 'Making a Murderer' subject Avery appeals latest defeat

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — “Making a Murderer” subject Steven Avery has appealed his latest unanimous legal defeat, asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case. Avery, 59, filed the request Wednesday, his attorney Kathleen Zellner said Thursday. Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach, a case that became the focus of a popular Netflix series whose creators raised questions about the convictions of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey. A unanimous Wi

  • Sky's the limit

    Russel Koch spent six-and-a-half years building his own airplane in order to minimize travel time to visit his mom in Edmonton. Koch, who first got his pilot licence in 1973, says he stopped flying four years later after he and his wife had kids. He says when his kids got older and his youngest was in university, a friend of his asked him if he wanted to go on a flight. He wondered what it would take for him to get his licence back. “About four or five hours later, plus an exam and a medical, I

  • Court decision revives LGBTQ curriculum complaint to Manitoba Human Rights Commission

    As long as she can, Michelle McHale says she will fight for the rights of all children in Manitoba to feel comfortable and safe and respected when they go to school. And because of a Court of Queen's Bench decision last week, McHale will now have another opportunity to keep up that fight. “Even though my kid is going to one day be gone and moved on from school, I know these decisions will greatly affect so many other kids and teens and their families, in terms of their experiences going to and b

  • Vancouver police search for owners of $12,000 worth of dental gold

    Vancouver police say they are searching for the owner of thousands of dollars of dental gold recovered earlier this year during a stolen-property investigation. They say the $12,000 worth of dental gold including fillings, caps and bridges was recovered in June. Police say this kind of gold is a scrap metal removed from people's mouths by dentists, and investigators believe it may have been taken during a break-and-enter at a dental office or at the home of someone who had been collecting it. Th