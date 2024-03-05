Hitchhiker found with keys to crashed car following Monterey County chase, cops say
Salinas Police said an overnight chase resulted in the arrest of three suspects.
A Brazilian-Spanish tourist was allegedly gang raped in India and her partner attacked when they were camping during a motorcycle trip. Indian police have detained three men and are searching for four others accused of taking part in the attack on Friday night. Police found the couple, who are Spanish citizens, around 11pm local time on a roadside looking like they had been beaten, Pitamber Singh Kherwar, superintendent of police in Dumka in eastern India, told reporters.
OTTAWA — Correctional Service Canada confirms Luka Magnotta, who made international headlines for the brutal killing of an international student, resides in a medium-security prison. A jury found Magnotta guilty of first-degree murder in 2014 for the killing and dismemberment of 33-year-old Concordia University student Jun Lin in 2012. Magnotta admitted to causing Lin's death, dismembering him and sending his body parts to political parties and schools with threatening messages. Experts testifie
Sherry Lee Heffernan fatally stabbed and shot her father and his longtime girlfriend at his Surf City, N.J., waterfront home
STORY: He did not give details of the crime or identify the victims, adding the two had told authorities "their modesty had been outraged", in an incident involving seven men.The couple, who have identified themselves as Vicente and Fernanda to Spanish TV channel Antena 3, said in a video interview on Saturday (March 2) that the men raped Fernanda and hit Vicente repeatedly.Kherwar said one of the people detained had given the authorities names of others involved. A forensic science laboratory was helping in the case, he added. The Spanish Foreign Ministry said it was sending staff to the area and had been in touch with authorities, while its Brazilian counterpart said it had sought contact with the woman, who is a Spanish-Brazilian dual citizen through its embassy in New Delhi and was available to offer assistance.
Brendan McDermid/ReutersAfter spending nearly three months at New York City’s dreaded Rikers Island jail, longtime Donald Trump finance guru Allen Weisselberg looks like he has booked a return trip back there on Monday when he admitted to lying about his former employer’s bank fraud schemes.He now faces another five months in jail, this time for frustrating law enforcement efforts to get at his former boss.Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s ex-chief financial officer, turned himself into the
NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty Monday in New York to perjury in connection with testimony he gave in the ex-president’s civil fraud case. Weisselberg, 76, surrendered to the Manhattan prosecutor’s office earlier Monday and entered state court in handcuffs, wearing a mask, before pleading guilty to perjury. Prosecutors accused Weisselberg of lying under oath when he answered questions in a case about allegations that
An Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) principal is facing a charge of sexual assault for an alleged incident involving another staff member that took place last year.Court documents obtained by CBC News show Martine Mitton, 60, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of mischief.According to court documents, the alleged offences occurred in April 2023. According to the documents, Mitton is not allowed to contact the victim or visit any place they are k
He ended up in an emergency room at 5 a.m., cops say.
Matthew Syron was left blind in both eyes following the unprovoked attack in Leeds city centre.
Sarm Heslop, 41, of Southampton, went missing from a catamaran in the US Virgin Islands almost exactly three years ago.
The masked men tried to force the family into their house, officials say.
A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a Houston-area minor under age 13 who was missing for eight days before being found safe.
NEW YORK (AP) — Omar Abu Kuwaik is far from his home in Gaza. The 4-year-old’s parents and sister were killed by an Israeli airstrike, when he lost part of his arm. He’s one of the lucky ones. Through the efforts of family and strangers, Omar was brought out of Gaza and to the United States, where he received treatment, including a prosthetic arm. He spent his days in a house run by a medical charity in New York City, accompanied by his aunt. It was a small measure of grace in a sea of turmoil f
Community members gathered Saturday to mourn the death of Kenyan asylum seeker Delphina Ngigi on Saturday, who died just three days after she landed in Canada. The vigil was held at Dominion Church in North York. Faith Wairimu, Ngigi's sister, said she is currently In Florida and unable to attend the vigil because of visa restrictions. But knowing that people in Canada mourned her sister without really knowing her showed her family "the beautiful side of humanity." "For us to receive this love,
The man was a convicted sex offender, Louisiana deputies said.
A Nova Scotia man is out on bail after being charged in the Bahamas in connection with allegations of sexual assault against an elderly Canadian woman with Alzheimer's. Her family says it happened while she was vacationing with relatives. Global’s Heidi Petracek has the details.
Toronto police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered at a waste management facility earlier this week.On Friday, officers were called to a waste management facility on New Toronto Street, near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard W.Investigators said the body of a man was believed to have been brought to the facility in a waste management truck. No other information has been released."Police are working to determine who he is and where the truck originated from, which may
The red Ferrari F512M was one of two of the Italian sports cars taken while their drivers were at the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola in Italy in 1995.
Police in eastern India have arrested three men for the alleged gang rape of a foreign tourist and assault of her husband, as they hunt for four more suspects in a case that highlights the country’s decades-long struggle to curb sexual violence against women.
VIA Rail passengers had their plans derailed on Friday when their train was damaged after hitting debris near Agassiz, B.C.Dawn Bates was on board the dining car when she suddenly heard loud bangs and felt the train "violently shake." "The look of fear on the [VIA Rail employee's] face was quite disconcerting," said Bates, who was travelling to Churchill, Man., to see the Northern Lights. The train had been travelling from Vancouver to Toronto. "It was really quite scary and there was a very str