Hitting on housing: local group begins advancing work on building housing units

The search is on in the region for land to develop and build non-market, affordable, workforce housing units.

Led by the Nelson and Area Economic Development Partnership (NAEDP) and M’akola — including Community Futures, the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce — the group has drafted a Greater Nelson Housing Entity Study which is now looking to identify municipal and regional land that is suitable for non-market, affordable housing.

As well, the group revealed in a mid-November meeting with the Regional District of Central Kootenay board of directors that one of their next steps would be to develop a land disposal process and strategy for places to build on.

The group is expected to identify and partner with non-profit operators in the region outside of Nelson within the next two years to respond to provincial and federal government funding calls.

They will “explore financial options to establish a pre-development fund (PDF) to assist non-profit operators with the planning and pre-development costs of building new affordable housing,” noted the presentation to the board on Nov. 16.

The next step in the project — the third phase — is to research the best practices for a municipal or regional land disposal strategy, in order to secure land for future projects and developments.

As well, the coalition will be looking to create a pre-development workplan that includes development activities, priorities, expected budgets and timelines.

One of the major areas of work will be to identify potential funding mechanisms to support the implementation of a housing development corporation for the region, and establish a regional housing service bylaw.

Longer look

Further down the road — on a three- to five-year timeline — the group will be looking to establish a municipal housing development corporation to facilitate the development of non-market, affordable, workforce housing units.

“The goal of the corporation would be to develop and service the land, build non-market, affordable housing with support from senior funders, and partner with existing community operators,” the presentation noted.

The corporation would act as a land steward or housing facilitator and partner with existing non-profits to operate the units.

“It is recommended that the City (of Nelson) work closely with existing non-profit societies to ensure a spirit of collaboration, not competition, for limited resources,” the presentation explained.

Rural requirements

There are several points to remedy from the rural perspective as it relates to housing:

- Identify regional district-owned sites in electoral areas E and F which are appropriate for non-market, affordable housing and sell or lease the land to the corporation at a reduced cost or nominal fee for the purposes of development;

- support and collaborate with the RDCK to facilitate site specific feasibility and planning work;

- create a shared service model that allows for the RDCK to pay for or cost share land upgrades and servicing on electoral area sites;

- representatives from electoral areas E and F of the RDCK could sit on the corporation’s board to provide regional governance oversight; and

- explore a regional housing entity approach.

Source: Greater Nelson Housing Entity Study

Funding opportunities

There are several arms of financial support to help the region achieve the housing proposal.

- B.C. Housing — Community Housing Fund (CHF)

There is a $3.3 billion investment to build over 20,0000 affordable rental homes for people with moderate and low incomes by 2031-32. The cost would be $158,000 per unit, with a funding call expected in summer/fall of 2024.

- Canadian Housing and Mortgage Corporation (CMHC) Co-Investment Funding

Provides capital to partnered organizations that have secured funding from other levels of government for new affordable housing. Funding available for up to $75,000 per unit. Assistance is provided for closing funding gaps.

Source: Greater Nelson Housing Entity Study

Timothy Schafer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nelson Daily