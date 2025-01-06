HMP Wandsworth prison officer filmed having sex with inmate sentenced to 15 months

CBC

FBI officials on Sunday said their investigation into the deadly truck attack in New Orleans is now "crossing state and international borders" and that the attacker had travelled to both Egypt and Canada.Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Houston, travelled to Egypt and Canada before the New Year's Day attack, although it was not yet clear whether those trips were connected to the attack, Christopher Raia, the agency's deputy assistant director, said at a news conference.Jabbar travelled to