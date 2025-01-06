What is HMPV? What to know about the virus as cases tick up in China and the US

Officials in China said they are monitoring cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), following a reported increase inside the country, according to Reuters.

Although cases are increasing at a rapid rate, health officials have continued to state that the outbreak is not out of the ordinary and the risk of another COVID-19 pandemic remains low.

"The overall scale and intensity of respiratory infectious diseases in China this year are lower than last year,” a spokesperson for the World Health Organization said, per reporting from ABC News.

In the United States, HMPV cases have seen an increase since November 2024, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Dec. 28, 1.94% of weekly tests returned HMPV positive.

CDC officials confirmed to USA TODAY that it is monitoring the situation in China closely.

"CDC is aware of reported increases of HMPV in China and is in regular contact with international partners and monitoring reports of increased disease. These reports are not currently a cause for concern in the U.S.," the CDC said in a statement.

With HMPV back in the news, here's what you need to know about the virus and how you can protect yourself.

What is HMPV?

According to the CDC, HMPV can cause upper and lower respiratory disease and can be spread from person to person or can be spread through surfaces.

Originally discovered in 2001, it forms part of the “pneumoviridae family along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).”

What are the symptoms of HMPV?

Similarly to other seasonal colds, symptoms include cough, nasal congestion, fever and shortness of breath, the CDC said. But these symptoms can progress to bronchitis or pneumonia.

The incubation period of the virus can be between three and six days, according to the CDC, and the groups at highest risk include young children and adults 65 or older. Similarly as the flu, HMPV is seasonal, with its circulation starting in the winter and lasting through the spring.

Is there a treatment for HMPV?

The CDC says there is no treatment of vaccines to tackle HMPV, but did say medical care can be “supportive.” The Cleveland Clinic says treatments for the virus can include oxygen therapy if the infected person has a hard time breathing.

Can you prevent HMPV?

Yes, HMPV can be prevented by taking some of the steps outlined by the CDC.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

For people who have cold-like symptoms, the CDC also recommended the following steps:

Covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

Washing hands frequently and correctly (with soap and water for at least 20 seconds)

Avoid sharing their cups and eating utensils with others

Refrain from kissing others

Stay at home when sick

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

