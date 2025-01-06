HMPV virus - latest: Cases begin rising across parts of the world after outbreak in China

A child, accompanied by their parents, sees a doctor at a pediatric department of a hospital in Hangzhou, China (Costfoto/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

China is experiencing a surge in infections of a respiratory virus, leading to public concerns about an outbreak.

The virus, identified as human metapneumovirus (HMPV), has seen cases spiking across northern Chinese provinces this winter, particularly among children.

Other countries, such as India, Malaysia and Kazakhstan have started reporting cases of the virus.

Photos and videos of people wearing masks in hospitals in China emerged on social media platforms and local reports suggested hospitals were becoming crowded.

HMPV is a respiratory disease that causes flu or cold-like symptoms. However, it can increase risks or lead to more serious complications like bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly among the elderly, young children, and immunocompromised people.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday: “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season.

“The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year.”

Experts have said the virus is unlikely to spread in the same way Covid-19 did because HMPV is not a new virus among the global population.

Key Points

Cases of HMPV rise across the world

What is HMPV?

14:30 , Jabed Ahmed

Human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is a respiratory virus that causes symptoms similar to the common cold and influenza. While the illness is typically mild, it can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia, particularly in infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

The virus is not new but has gained attention amid a surge in cases, particularly in children under 14 in northern China.

First identified in 2001, HMPV is a single-stranded RNA virus that spreads through respiratory droplets or contact with contaminated surfaces. Cases have been previously identified in various countries, including the United Kingdom.

Its symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and fatigue, with an incubation period of three to six days. Unlike Covid-19, there is no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for HMPV; treatment primarily involves managing symptoms.

Cases of HMPV rise across the world

14:30 , Jabed Ahmed

Rising cases of HMPV in China

14:39 , Jabed Ahmed

The spike in cases coincides with colder weather and increased indoor activity, conditions that typically fuel the spread of respiratory viruses. Health officials emphasize that this surge is consistent with seasonal trends.

China’s National Disease Control and Prevention Administration recently reported an increase in respiratory infections, including HMPV, during the winter. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not flagged the situation as a global health emergency, but the rise in cases has prompted authorities to bolster monitoring systems.

A pilot programme has been launched to track pneumonia of unknown origin, ensuring labs and health agencies report and manage cases more effectively, state broadcaster CCTV reported, quoting an administration official at a news conference.