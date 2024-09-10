Ho Wi Ding Shooting ‘Mothernet,’ AI Cautionary Tale From Indonesia, Singapore

Production is under way on “Mothernet,” a drama film that examines the growing relationship between humans and technology. Ho Wi Ding, whose “Pinoy Sunday” and “Cities of Last Things” won multiple prizes, is in the director’s chair.



Set in Indonesia’s near future, “Mothernet” is a poignant family drama centered around 16-year-old Rama who is trying to navigate life after a tragic accident leaves his mother in a coma. With the help of an artificial intelligence (AI) program, Rama and his father embark on a journey of reconnection and healing, according to a supplied synopsis.



More from Variety

Indonesian actors Dian Sastrowardoyo (Netflix series “Cigarette Girl”) and Ringgo Agus Rahman (“Falling in Love Like in Movies”), portray the adult leads. Rising star Ali Fikri (“24 Hours with Gaspar”) plays the youngster.



“Mothernet” is being shot mainly on location in Indonesia, with its virtual scenes to be shot in Singapore, at the X3D Studio virtual production facilities operated by Refinery Media, which are believed to be the biggest of its kind in Southeast Asia. Production is scheduled to continue through the remainder of the third quarter and the completed picture to be delivered in 2025.

The picture hails from Indonesia’s BASE Entertainment, the studio behind the commercial and critical hit movie “Impetigore” and the period series “Cigarette Girl.” It is collaborating with Beacon Film, a studio founded by actor Dian Sastrowardoyo, and Singapore-based Refinery Media. The project is also produced by acclaimed Vietnam-based producer Winnie Lau, through her new production banner JEM Productions. Lau is known for her work on the 2022’s Netflix drama series “Thai Cave Rescue” and the Joko Widodo-directed film “Impetigore.”

“This film [places an] emphasis on love, life and real human connections in an age of ever-growing digital relations between humans,” said Shanty Harmayn, BASE’s founder and co-CEO. “’Mothernet’ is a project that is very close to our hearts. We hope this story can inspire and touch many people’s hearts, both in Indonesia and in other parts of the world.”



BASE is currently handling international rights to the films as no sales agent is currently attached.



“[I] loved the script because not only is it an exceptional cautionary tale about humans’ attachment to technology, but it also touches on a family dynamic that [I’m] already well-experienced with,” said Taiwan-based Malaysian director Ho. “People grieve differently. There are different ways of grieving. No right or wrong. The only wrong approach is to be stuck in the past.”



Ho’s 2010 film “Pinoy Sunday” about Filipino workers in Taipei, earned him the best new director award at the 47th Golden Horse Awards. His third feature film, “Cities of Last Things,” won the Platform Prize at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.



Karen Seah, founder of Refinery Media and X3D Studio, said that the film “represents a new era in Southeast Asian filmmaking… by combining our strengths, we are committed to producing a film that sets new industry benchmarks.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.