Hoaxer admits claiming there was a bomb in town

A man has admitted a hoax in which he told police there was a bomb in a town, a court heard today.

Thomas Cannon, 26, contacted West Yorkshire Police on 5 December and claimed there was an explosive device in Castleford.

The defendant, of Hillam Lane, Leeds, pleaded guilty to communicating false information with intent at Leeds Crown Court.

The court was told that he "acted together with another" but he is being prosecuted in isolation.

He was not asked to enter a plea to a second charge of causing a public nuisance.

He was remanded in custody and told he would next appear before the same court on 18 February.

