Hockey Calgary can't change boundaries without member associations' approval, court rules

A court has ruled Hockey Calgary can't change the boundaries for minor hockey teams in the city without first getting approval from the impacted member associations.

In March, the organization decided to merge some hockey clubs and disband others, reducing its total associations from 14 to 11. A group of parents brought forward a legal challenge that said this was outside Hockey Calgary's authority.

Justice John McCarthy of Alberta's Court of Queens Bench ruled Friday that based on the organizaton's bylaws, Hockey Calgary could not disband an association without its members agreement.

"As an organization we are greatly disappointed in this decision," Kevin Kobelka, executive director of Hockey Calgary, said in an announcement emailed to members.

Kobelka said 82 per cent of members supported the boundary restructuring at the June 18 annual general meeting, and that Hockey Calgary still sees the now-reversed changes as the right decision.

Danielle Melnyk, a hockey parent who is part of a group of associations who challenged the boundary change, said she was pleased by the decision.

"Now we can get back to what we're mandated to do, and that's getting our members on the ice playing hockey," she said.

"I know for example the Saints are very excited to be able to play another year."

The Saints would have been disbanded and seen players divided between three associations had the boundary changes gone through.

"Today I've received a number of emails, saying thank you for your help with this, my kids are so excited they can play hockey again this year … I think that's what we need to take away from this is it's a win for those kids," said Melnyk.

More than 14,000 young hockey players compete in Calgary, and registration for their teams opens in July.