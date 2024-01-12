A fundraiser hockey game is taking place in Wakaw at the Jubilee Arena on Saturday, January 13th starting at 5:00 pm. The TEMA CUP is the feature game for Hockey Day in Wakaw! This year Team TEMA will be playing the Wakaw Oldtimers/Titans. Team TEMA is made up of individuals from Fire, Police, Emergency Medical Services, and the Military along with community members.

The TEMA CUP is an annual hockey fundraiser for charity. This year the 2024 TEMA Cup proceeds are going to Saskatchewan Heroes Helping Heroes, a newly formed organization that provides assistance to emergency responders and military personnel who are coping with PTSD. The funds raised from the game will be used to support the training of three service dogs for qualifying individuals who will benefit from the assistance of a Service Dog.

Plenty of door prizes are available to be won along with an opportunity to win one of three customized bar fridges! Tickets for the fridges will be sold for $5.00 as individual tickets or 5 tickets for $20.00. There will also be special Golden Tickets available. The winner with the Golden Ticket can choose a custom fridge of their choice! Golden Tickets will sell for $40.00 each.

The customized bar fridge themes will include one each of a fire theme, police theme (RCMP), and military theme, and the special Golden Ticket only will be a theme of the winner’s choice. Draws for the fridges will take place after the third period of the game. Other opportunities to win include “Chuck-a-Puck” and a 50/50 draw with tickets being available for purchase during the game.

Entry to the game is by donation at the door and each donor will receive a ticket for a door prize. Anyone wanting to donate by cheque can do so by making them payable to “Saskatchewan Heroes Helping Heroes.”

All First Responders and Military members are encouraged to wear their duty uniforms in support of all who deal with PTSD. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, is “a mental health condition that’s triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares, and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.”

So, who or what is TEMA? Tema Lisa Conter was born and raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and had a promising career in fashion management ahead of her, when her life was brutally taken in her apartment building in Toronto, at the age of 25. On Jan 27, 1988, Tema Conter was the victim of a convicted serial killer as she left her home on her way to work. The two paramedics who responded to the call developed PTSD and, in their journey to heal, they felt a calling to honour Tema's memory and help other first responders facing similar challenges. Thus, the seeds of the Tema Foundation were sown. The foundation created in Tema’s name recognizes the critical role mental health plays for those who safeguard our communities and is dedicated to the mental health and wellness of frontline workers, first responders, and the people who support them.

Vince Savoia was one of the paramedics who attended the scene of Tema’s murder and said that it was her resemblance to his fiancée that ‘pushed him over the edge’. The image of Conter’s brutal slaying stayed with Savoia, causing him to leave the profession in 1992. Savoia did not receive a diagnosis of PTSD until 2000, after years of searching for help and answers. Soon after his diagnosis, Savoia started the Tema Conter Memorial Trust Fund, an organization dedicated to reaching out and spreading awareness about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in first responders, “Not only to remember Tema, but also to raise awareness of the mental health stressors our first responders face on a day-to-day basis.” Originally focused on providing support for frontline workers with PTSD, the foundation quickly evolved beyond just providing immediate support to creating a lasting impact on mental health awareness and resilience through education. It became a comprehensive source of research, education, training, and help including a hotline number to call, peer and family support services, referral services, training, resources, and scholarships for those wishing to pursue careers as first responders.

The following is an abridged excerpt from the Tema Foundation Story.

For those we strive to help, it’s ground zero. A place of darkness and despair, filled with tragedy and triggers. A place many never return from. This is what we’re fighting against. This is a comeback story. A combat story. And with every page that turns—those we help forge ahead, ascending a dangerous mountain of mental health. Staring down the summit. Pushing toward the peak. When they slip, we tighten our grip. When they fall, we link together and reach down. So, while that mountain may never be moved, we persist toward progress. Aware of the dark shadow mental health casts. Avoiding it with timing. Grace. Respect. Where together we march back onto the sunny side of our individual slopes. Where Together we show each other the safe path forward.

Hockey Day in Wakaw is a local nod to the bigger Hockey Day in Saskatchewan (HDIS) and even bigger, Hockey Day in Canada. Hockey Day in Saskatchewan’s main goal is to promote the game of hockey while building community spirit by making the arena the focal point of activity and celebrating the many volunteers who assist in keeping local hockey active in their community. The goal of Hockey Day in Wakaw mirrors that of HDIS, promoting hockey, but also building community spirit by bringing the community together in the public building which arguably could be said to see the most use in town. The added benefit of being able to support first responders in such a tangible way is another reason to make the arena filled to the brim on Saturday.

The day will start with a 9:00 am game between Wakaw U7 Lakers and the Redwing Rattlers, followed at 10:00 with Wakaw U9 Green taking on Aberdeen Flames. At 11:15 Wakaw U9 White will meet the Hepburn Hawks. At 12:30 pm Wakaw’s U11 team will take on the Tisdale Ramblers, and at 2:30 pm Wakaw U15 will lace up against the Deslisle Bruins. The feature game takes to the ice at 5:00 pm.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder