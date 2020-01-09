Hockey fans join together to sing Canadian national anthem in Detroit

Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens fans joined together to sing the Canadian national anthem just before Tuesday's game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit after the anthem singer's microphone wasn't working. Rika deHaas, a fan from Chatham, attended the game.

@m_bultman / Twitter More

"At first, it didn't really seem like it was a glitch. It almost seemed like Karen was trying to encourage the crowd to sing," deHaas said. "Then I think everybody kind of realized 'oh, there's a technical difficulty here' and everybody just started singing along." "It was wonderful," she said. She said despite the lyrics being displayed on the jumbo screen, Detroit fans "couldn't fake it" and believe they knew the words and tune of the song. "I think it just would give anyone chills regardless whether you're American or Canadian." The Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3.