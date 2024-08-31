Hockey fans mourn ex-Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau’s death

A tragedy has gripped the world of hockey — former Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were tragically killed on Thursday night after being hit by alleged drunk driver. It happened just hours before the brothers were set to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding. Instead of celebrating, their tight-knit family is in mourning. Memorials are growing by the hour in Calgary and in Columbus, where Gaudreau played for the Blue Jackets for the past two seasons after nearly a decade in Calgary.