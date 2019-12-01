Hockey league waiting for report on Cape Breton bus crash

The president of the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League says he will wait for a report from RCMP and the Transportation Department before deciding if any policies on cancelling games should be revisited.

On Saturday, a bus carrying 19 players, their coaches and the driver went off the road and rolled onto its side on Highway 105 in Queensville, Inverness County.

One of the players, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with an arm injury.

The Valley Wildcats, a team from Berwick, was scheduled to play the Joneljim Cougars in North Sydney Saturday night.

"We have a very strict policy, which, first and foremost is the safety of our players," Todd Watson told CBC News on Sunday.

On the day of the crash, police had said road conditions in the area were slippery. It was also snowing and windy at the time of the crash. RCMP indicated that other vehicles in the same area went off the road as well.

Watson said the league has no problem cancelling games at any time and added it's a regular practice. He said extra weekends are scheduled into the league's calendar to make up games on storm days.

As for the crash on Saturday, Watson said it's too early to make a statement on what should have happened. He is waiting for an investigation to be completed. He anticipates an update in the next few days.

If a team doesn't feel comfortable travelling, Watson said it calls the league to make arrangements for the game to be postponed and rescheduled.

"We are just thankful that everyone is doing well. One young fellow was taken to the hospital and had his arm X-rayed — I do not believe it's broken at this time," he said.

