Hockeytown memories: Red Wings clinch Stanley Cup title on June 4, 2008
Hockeytown memories: Red Wings clinch Stanley Cup title on June 4, 2008. Brad Galli has more.
Hockeytown memories: Red Wings clinch Stanley Cup title on June 4, 2008. Brad Galli has more.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the third time. The first two, well, didn't go as planned. Swept by Colorado in 1996. Beaten in five games by Vegas last year. This trip feels different. The Panthers are a different team than they were a year ago; certainly healthier, certainly better for the experience of getting to the final and falling short. They have had to beat three extremely good teams to get here — a state rival in Tampa Bay, a real cont
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Joe Pavelski says he has no plans to play any more in the NHL after 1,533 games over 18 seasons, and never getting to raise the Stanley Cup.
There were a mix of familiar faces and a few surprises
CALGARY — Former Calgary Flames co-captain and Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald surprised a city police officer who helped save his life earlier this year by paying him a visit with the Stanley Cup in tow.
It's good to be Bobby Mac this week.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers are where they have long expected themselves to be, which is playing for the Stanley Cup.
Connor McDavid is the best hockey player in the world and the biggest reason the Edmonton Oilers are in the Stanley Cup Final. The reigning NHL MVP, face of the the franchise and face of the sport is also the Oilers' best hope of winning a championship for the first time since 1990 and ending Canada's 31-year drought. McDavid leads all playoff scorers with 31 points in 18 games and is among the top candidates for the Conn Smythe Trophy. But he has had help along the way from longtime running mat
There are now 11 LIV golfers qualified for Pinehurst No. 2.
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are the last teams left standing in the NHL playoffs and will play for the Stanley Cup in the best-of-seven final starting Saturday in Sunrise, Florida.
Three have been named to Furyk's contingent, although he can still name two more assistants prior to the event.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist in the opening period to get Edmonton going, Stuart Skinner stopped 34 shots for his hometown team and the Oilers capped an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final by beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday night. Zach Hyman also scored — like McDavid, on a first-period power play — and Evan Bouchard had two assists for the Oilers, who won the Western Conference in six games and will play for the Cup for the first time since 2006. T
Maya is the daughter of Tom Brady's older sister, Maureen, a former softball star at Fresno State
The full field, with post positions and odds, for the final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, which is being held at a different location than normal.
Caitlin Clark is at the center of controversies over flagrant fouls and offensive commentary, but she’s not the problem, writes Amy Bass. Men like Pat McAfee are, she argues.
Pat McAfee's misogynistic remarks about WNBA star Caitlin Clark crossed a huge line. The question now becomes: What will ESPN do about it?
A father and son from Fort Simpson have generated a buzz on social media after holding up an N.W.T. flag during Sunday night's National Hockey League Western Conference championship game, which saw the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Dallas Stars to advance to the Stanley Cup final.William Michaud and his son, Joseph, had front-row seats to the game and were repeatedly captured by television cameras holding the flag against the glass. "The plan was to be in the front row and have that flag available,
Harper Beckham looked lovely watching the football on dad David's Instagram, wearing a simple pink T-shirt. Victoria Beckham's daughter carried a Bottega Veneta 'Jodie' bag which costs £2,200.
Major League Baseball can provide tremendous crowd atmosphere. Here are the eight biggest ballparks in MLB by capacity.
This was a funny moment from a Royals game over the weekend.
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Josh Bloom scored off a rebound during a scramble in front of the net with 22 seconds left to give the host Saginaw Spirit their first Memorial Cup junior hockey title, 4-3 over the London Knights on Sunday night.