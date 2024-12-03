Hoda Kotb Calls Out Jenna Bush Hager for Suggesting Gayle King as “Today” Replacement: 'My Seat Isn't Even Cold Yet!'

The 'Today with Hoda & Jenna' co-hosts traded playful barbs on Tuesday, Dec. 3

NBC/TODAY Jenna Bush Hager teases Hoda Kotb on 'Today With Hoda & Jenna' Dec. 3.

Jenna Bush Hager is working through her conflicted emotions over Hoda Kotb’s upcoming Today show exit.

During the Tuesday, Dec. 3 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager admitted that she was coping with her frustrations by teasing Kotb about journalist Gayle King, who is the NBC morning show’s competitor on CBS Mornings.

Calling King, 69, her "bestie," Bush Hager, 43, addressed Oprah Winfrey's longtime pal, saying, "There's a seat open."

Kotb, 60, looked faux aghast, replying, "My seat isn't even cold yet!"

Bush Hager didn't let it drop, adding, "I know you have a job over at 60 Minutes and such, but Gayle & Jenna has a beautiful ring to it. I'm just kidding."

Kotb said she "loved" King, jokingly adding, "Tell me more about how Gayle King is awesome, please."

Mary Kouw/CBS Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings' on Jan. 9, 2024

Related: Hoda Kotb Tells Jenna Bush Hager She's 'Magic' as Today Show Co-Hosts Tearfully Discuss Hoda's Exit

And the former first daughter kept the playful ribbing going while interviewing guest Mikey Day.

“Do you like Shaboozey?” Bush Hager she asked him of Saturday Night Live's upcoming music performer. “Gayle King loves Shaboozey.”

But Kotb was quick to call Bush Hager out, saying of her co-anchor, “Why do you? Do you hear what she’s trying to do? She’s shading me. She brings up Gayle King 10 times during our show.”

Rather than denying it, Bush Hager fully admitted to her playful diss. “Today, that’s the anger I have,” she told Day, 44. “I have abandonment issues with her leaving, so today, Gayle King is the way I’m dealing with those.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kotb first shared the news in September that she planned to leave the Today show after 17 years in an effort to spend more time with her daughters Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 4. Today with Hoda & Jenna will be renamed Today with Jenna & Friends as Bush Hager will be joined by guest cohosts until a more permanent replacement can be found.

“It’s your turn,” Kotby previously told Bush Hager after announcing her departure. “Whoever sits in this seat is going to have the easiest job in the world because they’re sitting next to you.”

Related: Jenna Bush Hager Reacts to Hoda Kotb's Secret Shout-Out to Her During the Macy's Day Parade Live Coverage

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the 'Today' show on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

Related: Hoda Kotb Recalls the Enlightening Moment She Realized What True 'Happiness' Is and Why She's Now Helping Others (Exclusive)

As for Kotb's role on the Today morning newsdesk, Craig Melvin will be replacing the mother of two alongside Savannah Guthrie come Jan. 13, 2025. A source previously told PEOPLE that the selection was a popular one in the Today family.

“Everybody on the set cheered when the announcement was made,” the insider said. “The whole staff loves him.”

When it comes to Kotb's post-Today plans, the longtime morning show host said she is looking forward to hitting the snooze button... sort of. “I'm used to getting up at 3:00,” Hoda told PEOPLE. “So I'm sleeping in. I'm going to go to a 5:30 SoulCycle.”

Today with Hoda & Jenna airs weekdays (10 a.m. ET) on NBC.

