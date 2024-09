Hoda Kotb appears on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in New York. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Hoda Kotb, the co-anchor of NBC’s “Today,” on Thursday announced she would leave the show early next year.

“I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new,” she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.