Hoda Kotb Is Leaving the Today Show in 2025

Can you imagine the Today show without Hoda Kotb? Because, personally, I cannot. Nevertheless, the longtime morning show anchor announced during the September 26 broadcast that she would be leaving the show early in 2025.

“I just turned 60. And it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade. Like, what does that decade mean? What’s it hold? What’s it going to have for me?” Kotb said, wiping away tears and surrounded by her co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush-Hager, and Al Roker. “And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new.”

Kotb made another statement about her departure in an Instagram post on the Today show's account, writing, “My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life.” She added that there will be plenty of time in the next few months to discuss what the future will hold for herself and the network, but more importantly, “everything’s going to be just fine.” Kotb's statement continued, “The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people—all of you—never waver. You always weather change with grace and guts.”

Luckily, even though Hoda Kotb is stepping down from Today show daily hosting duties, she says she will still remain a part of the NBC family. Chimed in Guthrie during the broadcast, “She'll always be here and be a part of us, and you will see her and we will see her.”

As Kotb told Glamour in 2020, “The best chapter is the one I’m in right now.”

