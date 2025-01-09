Hoda Kotb Reunites with Couple She Married on the “Today” Plaza and Receives a Meaningful Gift

Hoda Kotb is leaving a legacy of love.

Before making her departure from Today after nearly 18 years on air, Kotb, 60, is celebrating her last week by getting a special surprise from a couple whose wedding she officiated on the morning show's plaza less than two years ago.

Mindy Shore and Ben Hebert met on a dating app in 2020 and got engaged on the plaza on Valentine's Day in 2023. Almost seven months later, the couple exchanged "I dos" in a televised ceremony officiated by Kotb. Even Al Roker stepped in to walk the bride down the aisle because her father had recently died and her mother was unable to travel.

During a segment on Thursday, Jan. 9, Kotb had a heartfelt surprise reunion with Shore and Hebert. When the pair joined the journalist on stage, she immediately began smiling and hugging them.

TODAYshow/Twitter Mindy Shore and Ben Hebert's wedding officiated by Hoda Kotb

"How's the marriage going?" Kotb asked the duo once they were seated.

Shore and Hebert responded that things are "wonderful" between them, listing adventures they've gone on together since they got married.

"I heard you were like on a hard target investigation to find out what is Hoda's last day 'cause we are going to come and be there," co-anchor Savannah Guthrie chimed in.

Shore responded that was true, recalling the time they met up with Roker, 70, at a book signing in Chicago to ask him how they could be involved in Kotb's final week on the NBC show.

"I can't believe you guys came," Kotb said as she placed her hand on her heart. "I can't believe I got to witness your whole love story."

The couple went on to share how grateful they are for Kotb's role in their life.

"The most special thing that could have happened to me," Shore said of their wedding. "I lost my mom last month, and it felt so serendipitous to have you be a part of our special day knowing all of the memories I have with my mom coming here. It just meant so much to me that you're part of our lives now."

She then handed Kotb "a little gift" to help her always remember their nuptials.

"We wanted you to have a part of our wedding day," Shore said. "We had some flowers preserved so you can have those and remember us."

Kotb smiled as she held up an acrylic ornament with purple, blue and white florals inside.

"I love the gift, but I don't need this to remember you," Kotb said after embracing Shore again. "Thank you."

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Hoda Kotb

The couple then wished Kotb the best in her next chapter.

"I'm just so honored that we got to be a part of your story. I'm so happy for you and this next chapter with your girls. You deserve it. We love you," Shore said, bringing Kotb to tears.

Since becoming an ordained minister through the Universal Life Church a decade ago, Kotb has played a significant part in many love stories, from officiating weddings to renewing vows. While watching a montage of all the celebrations she's been a part of, Kotb got emotional.

"That was beautiful," she tearfully told Guthrie. "By the way, witnessing someone's life change is pretty cool."

After Kotb's last day on Friday, Jan. 10, Craig Melvin will step in as Guthrie's permanent co-anchor during the first hours of Today.

Meanwhile, Jenna Bush Hager will be "dating" new co-hosts on the rebranded Today with Jenna & Friends. Scarlett Johansson joins her as a guest co-host beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21.

