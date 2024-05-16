Hoda Kotb Reveals She Was 'So Happy' Locking Bedroom, Leaving Kids with Babysitter: 'Mama's Done' (Exclusive)

Kotb is mom to daughters Hope and Haley

Hoda Kotb/Instagram Hoda Kotb (center) with daughters Hope and Haley

Hoda Kotb is owning up to needing some alone time from her girls.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of their Mother's Day special, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones reflect on Bush Hager's recent tagline, "Mama's done," which surfaced after the mom of three stated that she was retiring from big parties after she lost a child at her daughter's birthday party.

"And in fact, I wrote Hoda the other night, 'Remember ladies, as we head into the evening, mama's done,'" Bush Hager says, spurring Kotb to respond, "Mama's done."

"And guess what she did?" Bush Hager asks.

"Oh, so I went into my bedroom before my kids got home from school, I grabbed a sleeve of Ritz crackers and a whole thing of Graham crackers," Kotb shares. "Foods that require no chewing. I placed the warm, buttery discs in my mouth, one after the other and let them dissolve."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Jenna Bush Hager Temporarily 'Lost' a Kid at Daughter Mila’s 11th Birthday Bash: 'Retiring from Big Parties'

"She had some time for herself," Bush Hager explains.

"I put The Office on and locked the door and texted to the babysitter, 'Night night, mama go night night.' I was laughing. I had the fan on so the kids couldn't hear me," Kotb continues.

"Mama's done," Bush Hager responds. "Mama's literally done."

"I was so happy," Kotb remembers. "And I went to bed at seven without brushing my teeth. The best."

Kotb is mom to daughters Hope, 4, and Haley, 7.

This past weekend, Kotb shared a loving post as she showed off the special gifts that her daughters had given her for Mother's Day, noting how "lucky" she was to have them.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



She kicked off the post by showing a pair of frames — each with an adorable photo of Kotb hugging her daughters — that the girls decorated with colored markers and sweet messages to their mom, including, "You are a great mom" and "Happy Mother's Day mama."

Another message read, "I love you so much!" The two frames were placed on a table alongside various gold and silver Mother's Day stickers.

In follow-up photos, she also shared a glimpse into their mother-daughter weekend at the pool. The two girls could be seen swimming with their floaties on in one snap while in another, the mother-daughter trio took a break to eat some snacks.

"Lucky me! Happy mother’s day ❤️❤️," Kotb captioned the post.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.