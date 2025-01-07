Hoda Kotb Reveals She's Working to Make Her Next Big Career Move This Spring: 'I'm in the Building Process'

The 'Today' anchor told Kelly Clarkson that her upcoming career move was inspired by something she got "hooked" on a couple of years ago

Before Hoda Kotb says farewell to the Today show, she’s revealing what may be next for her!

Kotb, 60, appeared on the Monday, Jan. 6 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and host Kelly Clarkson cheekily asked the renowned journalist about her future plans.

"I have to say though, ma'am, as soon as they told me you were not doing The Today Show, I was like, 'So what's that bitch doing?' " Clarkson, 42, joked. "I was like, 'Because there's no way you're not doing anything.' You're me, you like problems, you like working."

"I like things, I do," Kotb began. "So, I kind of got hooked in the wellness space, like a couple of years ago. I started doing stuff that I thought seemed woo woo and weird, and then all of a sudden as I was doing it, I was like, 'Wait, I feel calmer, I feel better.' ”

“Woo woo makes you feel good,” Clarkson declared, and Kotb quickly repeated the statement in agreement.

Kotb continued by revealing that she’s starting a wellness app and a company, and the new endeavor will involve retreats and a podcast.

“We can get together, do things that I love, and when you're done, it's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, ‘Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different,’ ” she told Clarkson. “So I'm in the building process of that.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show/instagram Hoda Kotb on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Jan. 6, 2024

“That's so healthy to be the voice for that and build a community for that, because I need — a lot of us need — to be better at that. I'm like, ‘Go, go, go, go.’ A lot of us are. We exhaust ourselves and we're not good at knowing how to be still or slow down,” Clarkson said.

Kotb said her new project would launch in the spring and promised to tell Clarkson all about it when the time comes.

"Don't tell me about it, invite me," Clarkson joked, but Kotb assured her that Clarkson is coming.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Thursday, November 14, 2024

Meanwhile, to kick off Kotb’s final week dubbed a “Hoda-bration” at Today, the anchor was reunited with 70 of her former Tri Delta sorority sisters from Virginia Tech.

Later in the broadcast, her Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, teamed up with one of Kotb’s favorite authors, Charlie Mackesy, author of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, and gifted her a special painting.

Kotb's final episode of Today and Today with Hoda and Jenna will air on Friday, Jan. 10. The Today show airs weekdays on NBC (beginning at 7 a.m. ET).

