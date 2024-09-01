Hog Themed Rogers Farmers Market
Former first lady and Rev Franklin Graham have asked Trump to control his language, he told a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania
The former president has a habit of spewing fire-and-brimstone warnings to Americans who may not vote for him.
"After my husband asked for a divorce, something inside of me shifted."
"He is not weird! Why are you calling him weird?" social media users captioned two photos.
Katy Perry has shared a video of herself the day after she gave birth in a post to mark her daughter's birthday.
Prince Harry is looking to rejoin the royal family in the U.K. and getting in touch with former courtiers to do so, a bombshell report in the Mail on Sunday has claimed.The report says Harry, who paid a flying visit to the U.K. this week for the funeral of his uncle by marriage, Lord Robert Fellowes, has reportedly turned to former royal aides in a quest to rehabilitate his image.A source is quoted in the Mail as saying: “Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seekin
Vice President Harris took another swing at former President Trump Saturday over the back-and-forth around the rules of the upcoming debate, claiming he is “surrendering to his advisors” by supporting muted mics. “Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won’t allow him to debate with a live microphone,” Harris said in a post on…
A new Fox News poll does not have good news for the former president, and he’s apparently showing it.
In his 2019 memoir, Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour of Arlington National Cemetery, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) recounts the 16 months, beginning in early 2007, he spent as an Army officer assigned to The Old Guard, the fabled unit that oversees a grassy expanse made holy by American heroes.During this time, Cotton periodically filled in for his commanding officer and personally supervised several interments in Arlington National Cemetery’s Section 60, where the dead from the wars in Afghanistan and Ir
The former national security adviser said he couldn't predict the political outcome of Trump's "shameful behavior."
Footage making its rounds on social media shows what appear to be humanoid robots posing at the World Robot Conference in Beijing last week. But instead of showing off the latest and greatest in humanoid robotics, two of the robots turned out to be women cosplaying as futuristic robots, seemingly hired by animatronics company […]
This former Tampa Bay Lightning forward will be trying out for one of the club's top rivals.
The Batagay megaslump first appeared in satellite images as a sliver. Now it's a chasm emitting thousands of tons of carbon dioxide per year.
A one-time Miss Teen USA contestant mocked for her stuttering answer to a judge’s question has shamed JD Vance for resurfacing her ordeal and using it to attack Kamala Harris.Caitlin Upton was 18 and competing in the Miss Teen USA 2007 pageant when her stumbling response to a question about why some Americans couldn’t find their own country on the map became an early viral sensation.“I personally believe that U.S. Americans are unable to do so because, um, some people out there in our nation don
What next for Vladimir Putin? Or, maybe, where next?Bogged down in the Donbas, humiliated by Ukraine’s cross-border incursion into the Kursk region, the Russian strongman faces the clearest threat to his authority since last year’s abortive Wagner revolt.And with his back against the wall, Putin is at his most dangerous, according to critics who describe his “street thug” mentality. The fear is that the Moscow bully could double down on his Ukraine gamble by making war on another front, taking o
In an interview to mark the royal’s 27th anniversary, Princess Diana’s former royal bodyguard has said she would have eventually “accepted” Charles’ relationship with Camilla if she was still alive.
When a husband and wife decided to date together, they met a woman 16 years younger. The throuple never matched on priorities because of the age gap.
Donald Trump tested a few new claims about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s role in his presidential administration during a “fireside chat” with Moms for Liberty on Friday night in Washington D.C. In a wide-ranging conversation with co-founder Tiffany Justice—which covered transgender rights, Trump’s Scottish heritage, and Elon Musk—the former president claimed Ivanka gave up “making so much money” on her shoe line to take on a serious role in his administration. “It was so hot,” he said about her s
Ex-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Friday in an interview that when it comes to former President Trump’s “contradictory” stance on the issue of abortion, he knows “he’s in trouble.” “He’s done a very good job of the last nine years of saying two contradictory things at the exact same time and giving enough…