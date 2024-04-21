Hogeye marathon runner honors a family's loved one

CBC

An aptly-named calf born near Kingston, Ont., is causing quite a stir due to her unusual markings. Eclipse was born with a white crescent moon-shaped mark on her forehead. Not only that, but she was born on Apr. 8, the same day a historic total solar eclipse briefly plunged the region into darkness. Laura Carey owns Carey Farm with her husband Michael and his brother Neil. The dairy farm has been in Michael's family for four generations and has 150 cows, 65 of them used for milking. Carey was mi