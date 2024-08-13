Hogsett addresses sexual misconduct controversy at City County Council meeting
The former battalion commander of Tim Walz’s National Guard unit launched a scathing attack on the Minnesota governor over his military rank, according to reports.Republicans have accused Kamala Harris’ running mate of “stolen valor” over alleged distortions of his 24 years in the National Guard. One of the claims is that Walz has misrepresented his rank since his retirement from the service in 2005 before his unit was deployed to Iraq.John Kolb, who became lieutenant colonel of Walz’s battalion
The most common complaint officials received about the screening process at Ottawa International Airport over the past year and a half came from travellers who accused screening officers of unprofessional, rude and invasive behaviour during body and bag searches, CBC News has learned.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) received about 138 complaints between January 2023 and mid-May of this year about the security checkpoint process at Ottawa International Airport. CBC News obtai
Apparently, Adin Ross isn’t the only influencer Barron Trump wants his father to meet.Barron’s buddy and a right-wing influencer Bo Loudon has Donald Trump’s ear when it comes to online stars whose endorsement might convince Gen-Z conservatives to get out the vote, according to the Daily Mail.“Trump rates the boys and sees their input as an asset,” a source identified as an insider told the tabloid. “He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign a
Donald Trump's campaign took another hit with a disastrous, glitchy X interview with Elon Musk that left many wondering if the former president is OK.
Mayor Pete said he was actually impressed by all the falsehoods Trump floated during a recent press conference at Mar-a- Lago.
Sergei Markov added that Ukraine has "humiliated" Putin by breaching Russian borders in the last week.
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver is feeling pretty good about the 2024 presidential election, mainly because of how weak the GOP attacks on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have been so far.Oliver first focused on Donald Trump’s attempts to make “Kamabla” stick as a nickname, a tactic Oliver described as “immediately confusing.”He seemed more perplexed, however, by the right-wing outrage over allegations Walz changed the Minnesotan state flag so that it looked more like an autonomous state in Somali
Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s
Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w
Ukraine's forces have advanced into Russia's Kursk region. One Russian official accused Ukraine of "intimidating the peaceful population of Russia."
Trump’s plane had mechanical problem, so his campaign found a new one — that turned out to be formerly owned by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…
Ex-Army sniper and FBI informant Joe Moore, who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, says the group’s members discuss using violence to take over the country in private.
His return to the social media platform comes ahead of an interview scheduled with X owner and Trump supporter Elon Musk.
Donald Trump falsely claimed in a series of social media posts Sunday that “nobody” attended Vice President Kamala Harris’ Michigan rally last week — and said his Democratic rival should be “disqualified” over a “fake crowd picture.”
Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."
When asked why the federal government hasn’t matched U.S. tariffs on China on EVs (Electric Vehicles) as well as steel and aluminum products, something Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has called for, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed the Opposition leader during an event in Napanee, Ont. on Monday. “It’s a bit of a joke Poilievre is talking about workers in the auto industry. He has said repeatedly that he wouldn’t be making these investments in our auto industry,” Trudeau said adding that it’s “baloney — he’s looking for a political angle because that’s all he does.”
Frustrated that Harris has been drawing large rally crowds, Trump did the sensible thing Sunday and denied that any of those crowds are real.
‘Everyone’s just like, at least it’s not another old white man,’ one attendee told The Independent
Ann Coulter said she will vote for former President Trump in November, despite thinking he is an “awful, awful person,” because of his pick of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate. The conservative media pundit has mostly sworn off Trump and urged on his rivals in the 2024 primary election, but told C-SPAN’s…