Hogsett addresses sexual misconduct controversy at City County Council meeting

Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."