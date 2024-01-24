HOLD How the closure of a newspaper in the UAE raises uncomfortable questions about press freedom

The entrance to the offices of the Al Roeya newspaper, pictured in September 2022 before it was shut down - Jon Gambrell/AP

In retrospect, say many journalists at Al Roeya, the beginning of the end came on a single day 18 months ago: June 2 2022.

That was the day when an apparently anodyne story published by the United Arab Emirates-based newspaper began to spread like wildfire on social media.

In democracies, of course, most journalists are thrilled if a piece of reporting “goes viral”, echoing the concerns of readers and perhaps even causing a political ripple or two.

But in the UAE, where state censorship and press control is rife, upsetting the powers that be can be a very bad idea indeed.

Within hours the article, which merely noted that some Emiratis were fed up with expensive fuel, and pointed out that some were crossing into Oman to fill up their tanks more cheaply, had been deleted from the newspaper’s website. It never made it into print.

But that was only the beginning.

A few days later, according to those familiar with the events interviewed by the Associated Press (AP), a full inquiry was under way into how a story perceived to have embarrassed the ruling regime could have been commissioned.

Indeed the story, which touched on the withdrawal of state fuel subsidies, was apparently sensitive enough to unleash what has been described as “a firestorm” at the paper.

Several staff, including senior editors, connected with the piece were summoned to answer questions. A lawyer was present as they were asked to detail every stage - including naming those responsible - of how the story was commissioned, edited and published.

And those conducting the interrogations, according to AP, included representatives of International Media Investments (IMI) - Abu Dhabi’s state-backed media investment vehicle owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the billionaire brother of the UAE’s president.

IMI, in partnership with RedBird, a US private equity firm, is the prospective owner of The Telegraph.

Back in Al Roeya’s office in Dubai in 2022, the fuel price inquiry did not end with a ticking off.

Story continues

Rather, journalists connected with the story were suspended, AP reports, before being given the choice of either volunteering to resign with benefits or being sacked.

Vision loss

But even that was not the end of the matter. A week later, IMI’s chief executive returned to Al Roeya’s office for an “all hands” meeting.

There he announced that Al Roeya - which translates as The Vision - was being dissolved ahead of the launch of an Arabic-language business venture with CNN, known as CNN Business Arabic. At least 35 journalists were fired that day, notes AP, with dozens more sacked later.

Furthermore, according to the Wall Street Journal, one of those involved in the project to launch CNN Business Arabic was Jeff Zucker, then a CNN executive.

Today, as head of Redbird IMI, Mr Zucker is leading the attempt to take ownership of The Telegraph. He has insisted that there is no threat to the newspaper’s editorial independence from its potential new owners.

Jeff Zucker is leading Redbird IMI's attempt to take ownership of The Telegraph - Clara Molden

IMI insist the dissolution of the newspaper was long planned, was nothing to do with the fuel story, or the paper’s “editorial output” and that all redundancies were conducted in a proper manner in accordance with HR protocol.

But news outlets in the UAE are well aware that challenging the party line can have significant consequences.

In 2017, one business magazine was temporarily banned from publishing after it carried a story about failed real estate projects in Dubai. Human Rights Watch and exiled critics of the UAE government have told The Telegraph they are deeply concerned by the prospect of the sale of this newspaper to RedBird IMI.

Joey Shea, UAE researcher at Human Rights Watch, said the country’s crackdown on freedom of the press and freedom of expression has had a “chilling impact on the few international media that are able to operate in the country.”

On the potential sale of The Telegraph, she said it was “deeply concerned about the potential impacts that that would have on a newspaper that is so prominent in the UK.”

Censorship ‘rampant’

The UAE uses sophisticated surveillance technology to monitor internet activity, phones and computers, violating rights to privacy and freedom of expression.

In 2021 its rulers amended its penal code and cyber crime laws to increase the state’s control over the media.

Article 174 stipulates a minimum prison sentence of five years and a 100,000 dirham fine (£21,400) if an act of dissent takes place in “writing, speech, drawing or by statement or using any means of technology or through the media.”

“Online censorship is rampant, and the online media environment lacks diversity. Government surveillance of online activists and journalists is pervasive and has forced internet users to extensively self-censor,” notes Freedom House, a Washington-based advocacy group, in a recent report on the UAE.

A 2022 report by Amnesty International found that Emirati leaders censor media content deemed to be “immoral” and that at least 26 Emirati prisoners are in jail “because of their peaceful political criticism.”

One journalist who has been arrested in the UAE has disclosed to The Telegraph details about their case, which was filed under Sharia law. The Telegraph is not naming them or providing any other identifying information, to protect their identity.

The story was written with no way of identifying the subject, who despite this filed a complaint for “insult” - a crime under Islamic law. There was no mention in the story of the subject’s age, gender, name or any other identifying factors.

UAE Vice President, and owner of IMI, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan - UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT/via REUTERS

Nonetheless, a criminal file was opened against the journalist, with the case taken to the top levels of the country’s legal system before it was dismissed some time later. The journalist at one point had their passport confiscated under a travel ban.

“It was the most terrifying time,” the journalist said. “Everything was conducted in Arabic and I had no idea what was happening. I was not used to a legal system in which cases are taken personally against a journalist rather than a newspaper so it was a complete shock.

They added: “I couldn’t travel... but I was lucky I wasn’t one of those who have been imprisoned.”

Another human right’s activist and government critic targeted by the Gulf state is Ahmed Mansoor, an engineer and poet who was arrested under the UAE’s cyber crime law in 2017.

The following year the father-of-four was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “insulting the status and prestige of the UAE and its symbols including its leader” by the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeals for criticising government policies.

He has since been kept in solitary confinement, without a mattress or pillow, in conditions which “violate basic international human rights standards”.

Further charges were brought against Mr Mansoor last month, while Dubai was hosting the international climate change conference Cop28, as part of a mass trial against 84 people, some of whom have been in prison since the Arab Spring.

Last week the UN voiced concern that the charges - which are terror related - could result in the death penalty or lengthy prison sentences.

‘Horrible persecution’

Michael Page, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said at the time that rather than using the climate change conference to release those imprisoned unjustly, “the Emirati government decided to double down on trampling their rights and keep them in prison by hook or by crook”.

Among those dealt fresh charges was Hamad Al Shamsi, an Emirati human rights activist who was part of the UAE 94, a group of academics, activists and lawyers who were put on trial in 2013 for signing a petition calling for democratic reforms.

Mr Al Shamsi, who was not in the country when he was charged, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in absentia and has been living in exile in Turkey for more than a decade.

In 2021 he was included on the government’s terror list.

Mr Al Shamsi, the executive director of the Emirates Detainees Advocacy Center, told The Telegraph he is “really worried” about the safety of his peers. Many of them are being held beyond the terms of their original sentences.

He said his persecution has been “horrible”.

“Unfortunately, they will not stop... the situation is very difficult,” he said.

Mr Al Shamsi said he has “many concerns” about the potential sale of The Telegraph.

“The UAE government has a lot of money and they use that money to buy magazines, buy newspapers, buy football clubs, and they are using all these tools for their PR campaigns”.

He added: “You cannot buy people’s freedom, but with enough money you can strip it away.”

‘Dangerous and slippery slope’

Radha Stirling, the head of the UK-based legal aid group Detained in Dubai, also expressed concerns about the proposed takeover affecting British media independence.

“There is no indication whatsoever that press freedom is an issue on the agenda of the UAE’s government. If anything, press freedom has been even further limited over the past five to 10 years with the introduction of federal cyber crime laws and the persecution of activists who express unfavourable ideas,” she said.

“It’s appalling that a country who would jail individuals for their opinions even has the legal opportunity to own a media outlet in the UK. This is a dangerous and slippery slope and should not be allowed to go ahead.”

She added: “The UAE and other authoritarian nations have increasingly sought to infiltrate [the British] government, utilities, education and media outlets which is ultimately a risk to British citizens and our security.”

As for Al Roeya, it printed its final issue on June 21 2022 - less than three weeks after its initial story charting the discontent of local drivers.