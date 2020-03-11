Holders Liverpool knocked out of Champions League by Atletico Madrid

Holders Liverpool have crashed out of the Champions League after Atletico Madrid struck three times in extra time to earn a shock 3-2 victory at Anfield.

The Spanish side went through to the quarter-finals 2-4 on aggregate.

After falling 2-0 down on the night, substitute Marcos Llorente struck twice in extra time and Alvaro Morata added a late third to ensure a famous victory for Diego Simeone's side against a Liverpool team unbeaten in their last 25 home games in European competition.

Liverpool, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, broke through two minutes before half-time when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain crossed to Georginio Wijnaldum who powered an angled header into the bottom corner.

After the interval Liverpool peppered Atletico keeper Jan Oblak but the Spaniards survived and almost pulled off a last-minute shock when a header from Saul Niguez was ruled out for offside.

Liverpool took the lead in the tie four minutes into extra time with Roberto Firmino heading against the post and then slotting home the loose ball.

But it all went wrong for Jurgen Klopp's side with a mistake by goalkeeper Adrian gifting Llorente his first.

He then produced a carbon-copy finish as Liverpool's defence backed off following good work on the counter from Morata to end Liverpool's hopes of defending their European crown.

Morata put the icing on the cake in the final moments with a breakaway goal.