Holdover wildfires: Why B.C. may see more overwinter fires flare up this season

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

FORT NELSON, B.C. — One of the largest wildfires burning in Western Canada is the Patry Creek fire, 25 kilometres north of Fort Nelson, B.C., which re-emerged May 2 after smouldering through the winter.

It has now been measured at more than 700 square kilometres.

Patry Creek is a so-called holdover fire, and wildfire officials in British Columbia have expressed concern that last year's record fire season, along with continued drought conditions, will mean more such fires remain a threat.

Here's a closer look at what holdover fires are and their threat to Western Canada.

---

WHAT ARE HOLDOVER FIRES?

The BC Wildfire Service defines a holdover as "a fire that remains dormant and undetected for a considerable time after it starts."

The service said in a blog post in February that such blazes are especially common with lightning-caused fires, large-scale wildfires or those happening with dry fuels seven centimetres or deeper underground.

When the conditions are right, fires burning deep underground can "slumber" undetected, simmering even under snow for possibly months after ignition.

These fires can then emerge when the weather warms and dries in the spring, as was the case with Patry Creek, which overlaps with a wildfire area that initially ignited by lightning in July 2023.

"It seems like it shouldn't happen, but we have had really long sustained periods of serious drought in British Columbia and particularly in the northeast part of the province," said BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Sarah Budd.

"Some of the fires that were burning during the 2023 season, which were significant in size ... continue to burn, but they continue to burn underground. So they start to smolder and you can actually have snow and precipitation fall on top of those fires and they'll continue to exist underground."

IS THIS A NEW PHENOMENON?

"It's certainly something that, as an agency, we have dealt with holdover fires for my entire career for 21 years," said BC Wildfire Service director of operations Cliff Chapman. "This is not a new situation for British Columbia."

Holdover fires are also not unique to British Columbia. Chapman said firefighters in Alberta and Manitoba have also seen such fires this year.

What has changed, Chapman said, was the more than 28,000 square kilometres of land that burned in B.C. last year, which when combined with drought conditions has "amplified" the risk stemming from such wildfires.

In January, more than 100 wildfires were still listed as burning in B.C., many more than the typical few dozen holdovers year to year, according to BC Wildfire Service spokesman Forrest Tower.

Of the 130 active wildfires burning across the province on Tuesday, 85 were holdovers from the 2023 fire season, Budd said.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre says persistent drought conditions in B.C. stretch back to 2022 and the province is heading into this summer with "multi-year" precipitation deficits, with the average snowpack level lower than ever recorded.

WHY CAN'T THEY BE PUT OUT IN WINTER?

Chapman said the wildfire service does plan for holdovers, and concern of their emergence this spring was one reason why teams were already in Fort Nelson before attention turned to the Parker Lake blaze, which now threatens the community and forced 4,700 people from their homes.

Detection of holdover fires is a major challenge because of how deep they can burn, Chapman said.

"It is important to note that just because the fires were underground, there was still snow on top of these fires," he said. "They were not producing heat signatures for a big portion of the winter.

"We had very limited heat signatures until it started to become snow-free."

Tower said the depth of the holdover fires present another challenge, even when they are found.

"It's just how deep some of these fires burned and the size of them," he said in January. "It takes a ton of manual labour to dig deep enough or to access some of these more remote fires."

HOW CAN THE THREAT BE REDUCED?

Chapman said the Fort Nelson wildfire experience is likely something that the wildfire service will learn from in terms of anticipating the impact of future holdover fires.

He said the wildfire service will continue to work with land users and governments to understand where fires are simmering from year to year, in order to deal with future recurrences.

But the key may be to stop as many fires as possible from being started in the first place, Chapman said.

"The answer to a lot of these questions is really in prevention," he said. "It's really in FireSmart, it's really in using the BC Wildfire Service initiatives, the ministry initiatives, trying to create a more resilient land base, which is a much broader question."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Maye Musk says son Elon is 'very sweet' and 'brilliant'

    While attending the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch event in New York, Maye Musk spoke about her son, tech billionaire Elon Musk. (May 16)

  • Brittany Mahomes makes her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut

    "Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse,” SI Swimsuit Issue editor-in-chief MJ Day said of Mahomes.

  • In the news today: Wildfires rage in Western Canada, Manitoba murder trial continues

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today... Wildfires force thousands of Canadians to flee Thousands of people in Western Canada remain displaced from their homes as wildfires threaten their communities, triggering evacuation orders and alerts. In British Columbia, a widening area around the northeastern community of Fort Nelson is under evacuation, with the Parker Lake wildfire burning close by and the larger Patry Cre

  • Wildfire Update: May 15th, 2024

    Below are the updates to all wildfires located in northeast B.C. listed as "out of control" and "being held" as of May 15th, 2024: "Out-of-control" wildfires: Parker Lake Parker Lake has increased in size to approximately 12,741 hectares. Click here to see our latest story on the fire. This is now listed on the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) website as a "wildfire of note," which they say is a fire that “poses a potential threat to public safety.” Northern Rockies Regional Municipality officials, BC

  • Proteins in blood could warn of cancer seven years before diagnosis, scientists find

    Scientists have identified proteins in the blood which could warn people of cancer more than seven years before it is diagnosed. Researchers found 618 proteins linked to 19 types of the disease, including bowel, prostate and breast cancers. It is hoped that the findings could help efforts to stop cancer before it starts and be a "crucial first step" towards offering preventative therapies.

  • Rain keeping Fort McMurray fire at bay, as thousands out of homes in Western Canada

    FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray, Alta., got a watery reprieve from a menacing wildfire Thursday as steady rain fell and water cannons delivered a soaking blast to tinder-dry ditches. Alberta Wildfire information officer Christie Tucker said the blaze remained out of control – the only such designated fire in the province – but it did not grow overnight and remained at about 200 square kilometres in size. “We’re seeing rain and cooler temperatures in much of the prov

  • Giant sea creature’s body washes ashore in Massachusetts — for second time, experts say

    Officials hope the tide will carry the body back out to sea.

  • ‘Little, helpless, precious’ bear cub was dropped off at California home. What will happen next?

    “It was impossible not to feel totally responsible for this little, helpless, precious soul,” the Bear League wrote on social media.

  • Rounds of rain, with signs of snow as temperatures cool over the Prairies

    Rounds of rain take aim at the Prairies this week, with all eyes on a temperature drop that could help lead to periods of snow into the May long weekend

  • Minor earthquake rattles eastern Ontario, western Quebec

    The star shows the relative position of Wednesday morning's earthquake northeast of Ottawa on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River. (Earthquakes Canada)People in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec may have felt the ground rumble their morning coffee on Wednesday.A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook an area northwest of Hawkesbury, Ont., on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River at 8:20 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada.Earthquakes under a 3.5 magnitude aren't always felt, while those up to

  • Thousands ordered to evacuate Fort McMurray as wildfire threatens

    More than 6,000 residents of Fort McMurray, Alta., headed south to safety as a large, out-of-control wildfire drew closer to their community. Other areas in Fort McMurray remain on evacuation alert and residents need to be ready to leave on short notice.

  • Two Banff black bears destroyed — one for behavioral issues and another due to health

    Two black bears, including a female cub and a radio-collared adult male, were destroyed last week in two separate events, according to Parks Canada. In a statement sent to CBC News, the agency said it responded to a call regarding a "sickly-looking bear" cub wandering on its own in the Bow Valley Parkway.In an unrelated incident, several reports of another bear within the Banff townsite were made to Parks Canada. These were for a bear that was managed, hazed and relocated away from high-volume a

  • Fear, anxiety as thousands flee their homes in Fort McMurray due to threat of wildfire

    Thousands of Fort McMurray residents headed south to safety as a large out-of-control wildfire drew closer to their community, but many are worried they won't have a home to return to.An evacuation order was issued Tuesday afternoon for the neighbourhoods of Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace, as the wildfire southwest of the community continues to grow.Other areas in Fort McMurray remain on evacuation alert and residents need to be ready to leave on short notice. Marina Ba

  • California's water tunnel to cost $20 billion. State officials say the benefits are worth it

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration said Thursday it will now cost more than $20 billion to build a giant tunnel aimed at catching more water when it rains and storing it to better prepare for longer droughts caused by climate change. State regulators have been trying to build some version of a water tunnel system for decades. The latest form championed by the Democratic governor is a single giant tunnel, down from two tunnels proposed by his predecessor, Jerry Brown.

  • Developing La Nina to bring summer scorcher to millions with soaking storms in eastern US

    Get ready for plenty of sweat and discomfort this scorching summer as high temperatures are expected to dominate the season for millions, fueled by a developing La Niña climate pattern.

  • 'They were pretty much everywhere': This Cambridge couple pulled more than a dozen ticks off their dog

    Hike up your socks and check your pets — tick season is already in full force.Rob and Kathy Bull of Cambridge, Ont., are warning others to check themselves and their pets. They took to social media last Wednesday to post a video of nearly 20 ticks creeping around in a green vial. They had picked the ticks off their four-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Roxy after a short walk through Dumfries Conservation Area."Mostly her abdomen, but there were a few in her beard, a couple on the top of her head,

  • DeSantis, amid criticism, signs Florida bill making climate change a lesser state priority

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state's lengthy coastline. Critics said the measure made law by the former Republican presidential hopeful ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding and increasingly seve

  • Siemens Energy boss says there can be no energy transition without China

    Europe's energy sector relies too much on China to entertain the idea of de-risking, the CEO of Siemens Energy said, reflecting the dilemma of an industry in need of supplies from the world's No.2 economy - but not the competition that comes with it. The comments by Christian Bruch come as global trade tensions with China are heating up, with the U.S. raising tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles this week and the European Union looking into similar steps to protect local players from unfair competition. Meantime, the EU has launched an investigation into Chinese wind turbine makers and whether they benefit from subsidies in their efforts to undercut the pricing of Western companies like Vestas, Nordex and GE Vernova.

  • 2024 Eastern Pacific hurricane season guide: Here’s what to know about this year’s storms

    The 2024 eastern Pacific hurricane season began on May 15 and runs through November 30. In 2023, an El Nino pattern produced 17 named storms, ten hurricanes and eight major cyclones in the basin. Two of the major hurricanes – Dora and Otis – were retired for their connections to mass devastation in Hawaii and southwestern Mexico.

  • 'Day by day': Alberta fire evacuees out until next week, weather to help B.C. crews

    FORT MCMURRAY, ALBERTA — Thousands of residents forced to flee a fierce, wind-whipped wildfire threatening the oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray were told Wednesday they’ll likely be out for days and may be allowed back as early as Tuesday. Jody Butz, the fire chief in charge of the Fort McMurray region, said while Tuesday is the estimated return date, there are a lot of variables. "This does not guarantee that you'll return on that day, but we want to advise you to be evacuated until then," Bu