Holdsworth's 2020 Mustang revealed

Lee Holdsworth, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
Tickford
Holdsworth will carry all new backing into his second season as a Tickford driver, with long-time team sponsor The Bottle-O making way for Truck Assist.
That means a grey and orange look for his 2020 Mustang, with secondary backing on the bonnet, guards and bumpers from Isuzu Trucks.
The new livery will make its debut at tomorrow's pre-season test at The Bend.
“I’m absolutely pumped to get the 2020 season started,” said Holdsworth, “and I can’t wait to take to the track the Truck Assist Ford Mustang.
"The car has come off great, and if it drives half as well as it looks I think we’ll be in for a really good year.
"Our 2019 was very solid, especially in the back half of the season. [Engineer] Sammy [Scaffidi] and I have gelled really well working together, and believe we can carry our speed from the end of last year into the new season. I’m really excited to get into it.”