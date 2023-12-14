Advertisement

Holiday decorations need to be prepped for a stormy weekend

WFTS-Tampa

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you may want to reconsider, as we're expected to have a large storm system with a lot of wind coming through the Bay Area. “Every year, I decorate,” said Alina Cruz. Cruz does not play when it comes to decorating her front yard for the holidays! Getting in the holiday spirit is serious business for her! "I don't know. There's just something about him that’s good and bad at the same time,” said Cruz referring to her holiday decoration theme.