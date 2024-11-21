Holiday gifts, early Black Friday offers and more Valley discounts

Reuters

President Vladimir Putin accused the operator of Tomtor, Russia's largest rare earth deposit, of delaying the deposit's development, suggesting it should either raise investment or seek help from third parties, including the state. Tomtor, located in the north of the Siberian region of Yakutia, is a key project in Russia's plans to boost output of the metals that are used in the defence industry and in making mobile phones and electric cars, to reduce reliance on imports from China.