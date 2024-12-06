Holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area

Latest Stories
- People
Police Find 3 Chilling Words on Bullet Casings Used by Killer of CEO Brian Thompson: Report
Three words were reportedly discovered on the bullet casings found at the crime scene, police sources told ABC News
- The Canadian Press
New clues emerge as investigators hunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO
NEW YORK (AP) — New clues emerged Thursday in the hunt for the masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, including possible leads about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.
- The Canadian Press
Legendary Medellin cartel drug lord released from US prison after serving 25 years
MIAMI (AP) — One of Colombia's legendary drug lords and a key operator of the Medellin cocaine cartel has been released from a federal prison in the U.S. and is expected to be deported back home.
- HuffPost
Republican Politician Appears To Pee His Pants In DUI Arrest, Stumble In Sobriety Test: Video
Ken Yager, the Senate Republican Caucus chair in Tennessee, called the entire incident "unfortunate."
- Hello!
New picture from inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's house surfaces after celebration
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted quite the party at their home in Montecito, they share with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet…
- People
Police Searched Thumb Drive After O.J. Simpson's Bodyguard Claimed It Contained Confession
Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman, though he was found liable for their deaths in civil court
- The Hockey News - Detroit Red Wings
Former Red Wings Forward Continues Big Decline
This former Detroit Red Wings forward has declined since he left the franchise.
- The Canadian Press
Imprisoned Proud Boys leader balks at answering a prosecutor's questions about Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — An imprisoned far-right extremist group leader who was the top target of the federal investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol balked at answering a prosecutor's questions about the attack when he testified on Thursday at the trial of a police officer accused of leaking him confidential information.
- Road & Track
Police Say California Teen Stole Over $40,000 of Gas from Gas Station
The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of stealing around $42,000 in gas from a gas station over several months.
- The Canadian Press
Canada Post strike: Key issues in the dispute that's holding up mail delivery
The ongoing Canada Post strike has reached the three-week mark as the two sides continue to trade proposals through a government-appointed mediator.
- The Canadian Press
Torture and amputations: Dave Turmel of Blood Family Mafia is most-wanted fugitive
MONTREAL — The alleged leader of a notorious street gang that is involved in brutal turf wars in Quebec during which victims have been tortured and have had their limbs amputated is the most-wanted fugitive in Canada.
- USA TODAY Sports
Dan Campbell explains bold fourth-down call in Lions' win over Packers
Most coaches would have settled for a go-ahead field goal attempt with 43 seconds left. Dan Campbell and the Lions went for it on fourth down.
- Sky News
Smiling suspect seen in new images as New York police hunt killer of healthcare executive Brian Thompson
New images have been released of the suspect wanted over the targeted murder of a healthcare boss in New York City. Brian Thompson, the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel yesterday morning before the start of a conference. Police say the gunman was wearing a mask and footage shows him walking slowly behind Mr Thompson before shooting him several times in the back.
- The Hockey News - Chicago Blackhawks
Why Bedard Was Left Off Team Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off Roster
Bedard was one of many Team Canada snubs many thought could have made the 4 Nations Face-Off roster.
- People
Missing Man with Dementia Is Found Safe as 'Speechless' Wife Spots Him on TV at Shelter Over 200 Miles Away
Michael Black, 91, who lives in Wyoming, was seen by his wife Avril, 77, in the back of a Salt Lake City news segment about a homeless shelter feeding people on Thanksgiving
- CBC
3 men arrested after police discover 'chop shop' in North Dumfries
Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged three men in relation to a "chop shop" discovery in North Dumfries. On Nov. 23, regional police responded to a report of a stolen Toyota Tundra seen at a business on Darrel Drive in the township. When officers arrived at the business, they found the vehicle which had been previously reported stolen from the GTA. Two men were arrested. The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) held a media conference Wednesday morning for an update on the disco
- CBC
Man killed by police after 1 stabbed, another injured in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police shot and killed a man in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday after he stabbed one person and injured another, a VPD spokesperson told reporters at an afternoon news conference.Police said just after 11:30 a.m., they responded to a call from staff at a restaurant near Robson and Hamilton streets. The caller reported a man had stolen alcohol and was armed with a knife inside the restaurant.Witnesses told The Canadian Press he used the weapon to stab people across the street at a 7-Ele
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Slafkovsky Got A Swift Talking To
Montreal Canadiens' power forward Juraj Slafkovsky was beaming after last night game and he was right to do so, he had just given his boss what he wanted.
- People
18-Year-Old Woman Last Seen on Halloween Found Dead: 'At a Loss for Words,' Sister Says
"We are still grateful to know that we have found her and can send her off properly," said Mai Sai Vue's sister
- The Canadian Press
Man convicted of killing and dismembering 3 people in Texas is sentenced to death
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing and dismembering three people whose bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth in 2021.