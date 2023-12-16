Holiday Magic Spectacular
Holiday Magic Spectacular
Carole Middleton lets her grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis decorate their own Christmas tree each year. Find out more about the family tradition…
Mayim Bialik was let go as Jeopardy! host because Sony wanted to “maintain continuity for our viewers.” Hours after Bialik announced her ouster on social media, the studio behind the iconic game show released the following statement: “We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for …
According to U.K. reports, Prince William and Kate separate early Christmas morning due to royal tradition.
Meghan Markle gave royal watchers an insight into her beautiful Christmas when she lived with Prince Harry and son Prince Archie in Vancouver…
Keeping with tradition, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene gathered around the Christmas tree with twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for their holiday card
The Duchess of Sussex said last month that they are "enjoying every moment" of the season with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
“It’s time.” Cat Deeley called it early, next came James Corden, then Ozzy Osbourne and now Sir Roderick himself. One by one they have all packed their bags, the American dream that lured four of our greatest exports across the pond (remember Deeley was at the height of her powers in 2006, helming the ratings gold that was Fame Academy) having fizzled out. It was time, they announced bravely, for them to come home.
“You clearly know nothing,” the conservative pundit fumed.
Don't worry — we decoded her caption so you don't have to
The multi-hyphenate shares a new photo modeling a new one-piece swimsuit from her fashion brand
Elie Honig also predicted the outcome of the defamation case and warned it won't be good news for Donald Trump's former personal attorney.
For many families, Costco is just a normal part of their shopping experience. For others, the warehouse club is a place to go for seasonal goodies because it is known for its great deals. I'm a...
Despite reports that Travis Kelce was planning to throw the "best birthday possible" for Taylor Swift, she seemed to throw her own party at NYC's The Box.
King Charles made an unexpected visit to the High Court, even surprising a group of schoolchildren, as the monarch celebrated the judiciary and viewed an exhibition on female judges
The reality television personality revealed the new look on Instagram
Andre Braugher died following a brief battle with lung cancer. His publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the cancer diagnosis to The New York Times Thursday — four days after the beloved actor passed away at the age of 61. (According to a 2014 New York Times Magazine profile, Braugher, a former smoker, had quit “years ago.”) …
The body-confidence advocate reminded followers they only get one body and one life.
The family announced their second pregnancy in the summer, adding they couldn't be more excited.
The Crown's sixth season suggests that Carole Middleton instructed her daughter, Kate, to attend St Andrews and meet Prince William. But, did this really happen?
Justin Timberlake all but apologised to Britney Spears before performing breakup song 'Cry Me A River'