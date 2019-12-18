45 Hilarious Tweets About Holiday Movies

December is a time for seasonal treats, decorations and, perhaps most important, movies.

From early classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” to 1980s perennials like “A Christmas Story” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” to modern faves like “Love Actually” and “Elf,” to the endless barrage of Hallmark originals, there’s no shortage of cinematic offerings around the holiday season. And, of course, there’s no shortage of funny commentary about them on Twitter.

Here are 45 funny and insightful tweets about some beloved holiday movies. Enjoy!

You're not an adult until you watch Elf and fully relate to the Gimbel manager's frustration over Buddy's incompetence. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) December 17, 2016

Maybe the Grinch would be nicer if every five minutes a dude wasn’t singing songs about what a piece of shit he is pic.twitter.com/yQoDbPgaYH — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) December 1, 2019

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the nation, dads were forcing their families to watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (again) — The Dad (@thedad) December 24, 2018

My husband misquoted Christmas Vacation for Home Alone and I'm wondering if that qualifies for an annulment. — Cathryn 💚 (@AngryRaccoon2) December 20, 2013

[watching "Home Alone" with my kids]



5-year-old: Dad!



Me: What?



5: That kid is home alone!



Me: I did not see that coming. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 8, 2019

My kids are watching Elf for the 1st time.

They're not enjoying it.

Does anybody want to adopt 2 kids?

4 & 7 yrs old, a bit whiny. — joe heenan (@joeheenan) December 7, 2014

What’s your favorite Christmas movie and why is it Love, Actually? — jingle bells, marc smells (@BadBoxArtMarc) December 10, 2019

Why does the Grinch have a dog? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 24, 2018

My kids won't watch Elf with me because "he's so socially awkward it's physically painful."



And I'm like, "Welcome to my life, children." — Unremarkable Files (@ThatEvansLady) December 12, 2019

What she says: Merry Christmas, the shitter was full.



What she means: I can't believe my parents let me watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, what did they think was going to happen? — Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) November 19, 2017

It's a Wonderful Life is a powerful reminder to enjoy what you have. And to never ever trust your Uncle Billy. — Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) December 24, 2018

@ hollywood are you telling me that jude law’s tiny children in the holiday each had their own cell phone — Chelsea Nachman (@chelseanachman) December 25, 2017

Watching "Elf," drinking Grey Goose, and eating gummy worms in case you were wondering what "it gets better" means, kids. — Frank Lowe (@GayAtHomeDad) December 7, 2013

Kind of forgot that A Christmas Story is about a kid fantasizing endlessly about a hyper-realistic toy rifle. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 1, 2016

The older I get, the more I relate to The Grinch pic.twitter.com/M3QEh9z5Lk — Brit Bennett (@britrbennett) December 16, 2017

The Grinch’s heart is “two sizes too small” but then it “grew three sizes that day.” He now has a dangerously oversized heart and should see a physician. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 21, 2018

Trying to think of a more abominable character devoid of redeeming features than Alan Rickman’s sexy coworker in LOVE ACTUALLY. She exists purely to create havoc. A pure legend. — Paul Ridd (@PaulRidd) December 17, 2019

You know you're a grown up when you watch Home Alone and just feel stressed out by the bad parenting. — Ally (@TragicAllyHere) November 29, 2016

The bullies in A Christmas Story grew up to become the Home Alone burglars. Prove me wrong. pic.twitter.com/Jv1kDShA3c — Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) December 18, 2018

Once I learned that The Grinch suffered from childhood trauma, I was yo, Whoville can burn in hell for all I care. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) December 17, 2018

Each year I relate more and more with that scene in Christmas Vacation where Clark freaks out and asks for the Tylenol. — No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) December 2, 2019

A Christmas Story, 1983: a boy gets his tongue stuck to a pole on school property & miraculously his parents don't file a lawsuit — Randi Lawson (@RandiLawson) December 25, 2015