Holiday Parade of Lights canceled in Salinas, city trying to save it
Holiday Parade of Lights canceled in Salinas, city trying to save it
Holiday Parade of Lights canceled in Salinas, city trying to save it
A 101-year-old Edmonton widow is in a legal battle with the Rotary Foundation Canada over which charities should benefit from her late husband's $40-million estate.Mary McEachern says the foundation has repeatedly blocked her efforts to honour her husband's final wishes and redistribute his estate to various charities, not the Rotary alone."My husband wanted this money to go to many, many deserving charities," McEachern said in an interview with CBC. "But Rotary wants it all, and they're doing e
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
"More stories like this. Less stories of boys screaming: 'Your body my choice,'" one woman said in response to the tweet.
WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder in a sexual context.Nikolas Ibey — on trial for first-degree murder in the death of a woman who had just moved to Ottawa from Nunavut to attend college in 2022 — was drinking, taking drugs, and had been frustrated in his efforts to find an escort "for eight hours straight" before he finally took what he wanted from his new housemate and left her dead in her room, the Crown alleged in its opening remarks to a 14-member jury on Wedn
Brittany Patterson said she was charged with reckless conduct
Members of a clothing-optional community in California say tensions among residents boiled over, leading to the deaths of Dan and Stephanie Menard
Emma and her Brother were part of a school run club, whose path crossed two lanes of traffic
Authorities said Joshua James McCoy disappeared from his home in Hauser, Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 9
Mary Blasetti, 32, died from her injuries on Monday, Nov. 11, police confirmed in a statement
The suspects provided video footage to the insurance company, which showed "the alleged bear" in the vehicle, a news release says.
Duncan Haven, Jaqory Gill and Life Ford were arrested on charges of child endangerment, court records show
An Oklahoma City police officer is on administrative leave after video showed him throwing Lich Vu, 70, to the ground after a traffic ticket dispute.
Nicholas Villeneuve pleaded guilty to four charges related to the 2019 impaired driving crash that led to the death of a married Lewisporte couple and serious injuries to two others. (Troy Turner/CBC)The devastation of drinking and driving shook those inside Gander's provincial courthouse Tuesday, as lawyers argued how much time Nicholas Villeneuve should spend behind bars.The Gander man has pleaded guilty to four charges related to the 2019 impaired driving crash that led to the death of a marr
A Mexican journalist and author who fled to Canada after reporting on cartel activities says that transnational drug traffickers from Mexico are increasingly seeing Canada as a base of operations.Federal Mounties arrested three men in Surrey, B.C., who they say are tied to an organized crime group with links to Mexican drug cartels believed to be importing cocaine to Canada. Cpl. Arash Seyed told reporters at a Wednesday news conference that one of the suspects is a Mexican national who had arri
A video posted on social media appears to have been the catalyst for a west-end Toronto shootout between two groups this week — with cops caught in the crossfire, a police source says.Undercover officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street on Monday night, conducting a bail compliance check, police Chief Myron Demkiw said Tuesday.A police source, who CBC News is not identifying because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, said undercover officers
Timothy Joley, 71, is facing charges over the deaths of Theresa Marcoux, 18, and Mark Harnish, 20, nearly 46 years ago
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian man convicted of raping dozens of women over the past two decades has been executed in public, the country's state media reported on Wednesday.
Lareine Barbie Cruz was arrested in connection with the shooting over the weekend, per police
VANCOUVER — When a former Vancouver Police constable testified at the criminal trial of a colleague who sexually assaulted her, she says she knew it could ruin her career.
Provincial charges against three people in connection to the 2021 death of a farm worker in Norfolk County in southern Ontario were dropped late this summer, according to the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.The ministry said in a statement the worker died on Sept. 23, 2021, when a piece of equipment fell on them while working at Lan Anh Ginseng Farm on Concession 13 in Simcoe.Following an investigation by the ministry of labour, three people, who were not identified, were cha