CBC

Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged three men in relation to a "chop shop" discovery in North Dumfries. On Nov. 23, regional police responded to a report of a stolen Toyota Tundra seen at a business on Darrel Drive in the township. When officers arrived at the business, they found the vehicle which had been previously reported stolen from the GTA. Two men were arrested. The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) held a media conference Wednesday morning for an update on the disco